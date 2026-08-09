3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Hardcore Fans Love More Than Casual Listeners

These three rock songs from the 1970s are fan favorites. These aren’t complete deep cuts, but it’s no secret that casual fans aren’t frequenting these songs. If you want to get a dose of real fandom for these classic rock giants, check out these staple tracks that don’t get as much love as they should. Use them as a gateway to dive even deeper into the discographies of these icons.

[RELATED: 3 One-Hit Wonders From 1971 That 70s Kids Will Never Forget]

Videos by American Songwriter

“Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” – The Rolling Stones

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You have to be committed to listening to The Rolling Stones’ “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking”. It’s not the kind of quick, straightforward 1970s rock song that casual listeners enjoy. You have to be the kind of listener who enjoys sinking into an instrumental and revels in The Stones’ singular guitar tones.

Most of this song is long, drawn-out instrumentation. It’s a testament to the band’s prowess as instrumentalists and less so an effort for pure radio play. Sure, this song has survived as one of The Stones’ most recognizable songs, but it’s also one of their most un-hit-like staples.

“The Rover” – Led Zeppelin

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“The Rover” is one of Led Zeppelin’s most unhurried, semi-relaxing tracks. Instead of the frenzied, high-octane anthems they are known for, this is a pure bluesy number with a pocket rhythm and softer vocals from Robert Plant. “Still by the firelight and purple moonlight I hear the rested rivers call / And the wind is crying, from a love that won’t grow cold,” he sings in this mid-tempo stunner.

Now, this song isn’t a soft rock track by any means, and the guitar tone has ample amounts of drone and grunge, but it’s still a noticeable tonal change for the band. Because of this, “The Rover” has been swept under the rug for casual fans.

“Moonlight Mile” – The Rolling Stones

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Circling back to The Rolling Stones, we have “Moonlight Mile”. This sweeping, cinematic 1970s rock song is among their best, though casual fans aren’t aware of it. The relatively simple sentiment of the ills of life on the road is paired with existential instrumentation. It’s the kind of song you’ll want to listen to while staring wistfully out the window of a car. You might feel like a lonesome rockstar for this track’s runtime.

“Oh, I’m sleeping under strange, strange skies / Just another mad, mad day on the road,” the lyrics read. The lyrics of this song will stop you in your tracks. As will the haunting musicality. You can’t listen to this song idly; it requires your full attention.

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