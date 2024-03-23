3 Essential Willie Nelson Albums You Should Listen To Now

Few artists have the sheer volume in their discography that Willie Nelson has. In his nearly 70-year career, he’s produced 100 studio albums both as a solo artist and collaboratively, plus dozens of live, compilation, and video albums. It’s hard to pick which releases are his best, but these three albums are certainly worth a listen. Let’s take a look at three essential Willie Nelson albums.

1. Stardust, 1978

Stardust is one of Nelson’s most critically and commercially successful albums. It’s considered one of Nelson’s greatest works, and it’s cemented as one of the best country albums of its time. It’s a lovely mix of classic country tunes and pop-leaning tracks. It also marks a departure from Nelson’s previous outlaw style. Stardust is the first album to really showcase the singer/songwriter’s versatility.

2. Honeysuckle Rose, 1980

Honeysuckle Rose is a soundtrack album created by Willie Nelson and Family for the film of the same name. Nelson also starred in the film. It’s a great little album with original music from Nelson plus top-notch covers and collaborations with his Family Band, Johnny Gimble, Hank Cochran, and more.

3. Red Headed Stranger, 1975

We can’t have a list of essential Willie Nelson albums without mentioning Red Headed Stranger. This album put Nelson on the map, and for good reason. It’s a classic concept album and is considered one of the best in country music history. The story behind the album follows a preacher on the run from the law and explores themes of love lost, heartbreak, isolation, and redemption. You really can’t call yourself a Willie Nelson fan without having listened to this classic album at least a few times!

