Carly Pearce Delivers Heartfelt Message to Riley Strain’s Friends and Family During St. Louis Concert

Authorities found the body of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain in the Cumberland River yesterday (March 22). They made the tragic discovery after weeks of searching for Strain, who went missing on March 8. That night, Carly Pearce took the stage in Missouri. During her set, she took a moment to memorialize Strain and dedicated a song to his surviving friends and family members.

Last night (March 22), Carly Pearce played a show in St. Louis, Missouri. During her show, she said a few words about Strain’s passing and sent a heartfelt message to his friends and family. “I do not feel like I can live in Nashville and be in the state of Missouri tonight and not say that we love you, Riley Strain,” Peace said, raising her open hand to the sky as the crowd cheered. “I just want to say that I’m thinking of his family. I’m thinking of his friends and anybody in this room who knew him,” she continued. “I want to dedicate this to them,” she added before performing “Every Little Thing.”

Carly Pearce Dedicates a Powerful Song to Riley Strain’s Friends and Family

“Every Little Thing” was Pearce’s debut single and the title track from her first album. She released the song in 2017. While the lyrics lament a lost lover, there are parts of the song that surely align with how Strain’s family and friends are feeling. The final chorus, for instance, seems very fitting. Every little thing / I remember every little thing. / The high, the hurt, the shine, the sting/ Of every little thing. / I’m haunted by the memories of / Every little thing.

Pearce wrote “Every Little Thing” with Emily Shackelton and Busbee. The latter was a close friend of Pearce’s who passed away in September of 2019 after receiving a brain cancer diagnosis earlier that year. The pain of his passing, along with her divorce, fueled Pearce’s songwriting on her breakthrough album 29: Written in Stone.

Featured Image by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images