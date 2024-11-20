3 Eternal Rap Songs That Always Get the Party Started No Matter What

One of the best aspects of hip-hop songs is they’re joyous and celebratory. While the genre is also known as “the Black CNN” for its truth and storytelling, many of the songs work to promote a sense of cathartic enthusiasm. As a result, many are perfect for getting any party started no matter the day, year, or occasion.

Here below, we wanted to explore three such offerings. A trio of rap tracks that when put on the stereo, immediately enliven and inspire people to get out of their chairs and start cutting up all the rugs in the joint. Indeed, these are three eternal rap songs that always get the party going anytime, anywhere.

“California Love” by Tupac Shakur featuring Dr. Dre (Single, 1995)

After rapper Tupac Shakur served time in jail, he came out blazing hot with this single in 1995 featuring Dr. Dre, and you could just feel the sense of freedom in his voice. In fact, his verse opens with a pronouncement of freedom. The song, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, was later released on the UK version of his 1996 album All Eyez on Me. But along with his exuberance, it’s the beat by Dr. Dre that immediately gets the party going. Just a few seconds of it and your body is filled with energy. And then Pac’s verse soon comes in,

Out on bail, fresh out of jail, California dreaming

Soon as I step on the scene, I’m hearing hoochies screaming

Fiending for money and alcohol

The life of a Westside player where cowards die and the strong ball

Only in Cali where we riot not rally to live and die

In L.A. we wearing Chucks not Ballys (yeah, that’s right)

Dressed in Locs and Khaki suits, and ride is what we do

Flossing, but have caution: we collide with other crews

“In Da Club” by 50 Cent from Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2003)

When 50 Cent released this debut single from his debut 2003 LP Get Rich or Die Tryin’, life was never the same. The song, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, is all about the party. He opens it talking about birthdays and having fun in the dance club. He talks about popping bottles (of champagne) and celebrating. And it’s a song that when heard today still gives off the same feeling as it did when it was originally released over 20 years ago. Indeed, 50 raps,

Go, go, go, go, go, go

Go Shorty, it’s your birthday

We gon’ party like it’s your birthday

And we gon’ sip Bacardi like it’s your birthday

“Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G. from Ready to Die (1994)

If there was ever a rap song that when it comes on, people start cheering for the feeling it gives them, this is it. Released on The Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 LP Ready to Die, the song begins with Biggie talking about his dream life. Through the art of hip-hop, he’s crafted the life he’s always wanted to live. Though his own was short-lived, the song has lived on since and will continue to. And on the track, Biggie raps,

It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up! magazine

Salt-n-Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine

Hangin’ pictures on my wall

Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl

I let my tape rock ’til my tape popped

Smokin’ weed in Bambu, sippin’ on Private Stock

Way back, when I had the red and black lumberjack

With the hat to match

