Born on This Day in 1956, the Iconic Texas Singer and Actress Who Hit No. 1 With a Grammy-Nominated Husband-And-Wife Duet

Nothing hits quite like a husband-and-wife duo in country music. And without singer and actress Lisa Hartman Black, we wouldn’t have her stunning duet with husband Clint Black, “When I Said I Do”, from 1999. But outside of that powerhouse chart-topping country song, Black has also enjoyed quite a rich career. And she was born on this very day, June 1, 1956. To celebrate Black’s 70th birthday, let’s look back at her somewhat underrated career as an actress and singer.

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The Legacy of Lisa Hartman Black

Lisa Hartman Black was born Lisa Hartman on June 1, 1956, in Houston, Texas. She started her career as an actress, starring in the Bewitched spin-off Tabitha in the late 1970s. Black also had numerous television roles on CBS and WLS-TV series. She experienced her Hollywood breakthrough in the early 1980s through her role as the rock singer Ciji Dunne in the drama Knots Landing. Surprisingly, her character was killed off-screen in 1983, leading to actual public outcry, as her character was popular at the time. She was brought back onto the show as a new character, Cathy Geary, and remained on the program until 1986.

Black’s career as a singer started in 1976 with the release of her debut self-titled album. She has released a total of five studio records. Black even sang the theme song of the 1984 film Where The Boys Are ‘84, in which she also stars.

Power Couple

Black is best known for her extremely successful duet with her husband, Clint Black, called “When I Said I Do” from 1999. The pair were wed nearly a decade prior in 1991. That duet was a smash hit on the country charts. It peaked at No. 1 on both the US and Canadian country charts. The song was a crossover hit as well, peaking at No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100. “When I Said I Do” earned a Grammy nomination and won the Vocal Event of the Year Award from the ACM Awards.

In the years that followed, Lisa Hartman Black sang several more duets with her husband. She also continued to act in a number of films and television series. Though, she has not appeared on television since 2020 and has not released new music since 2016, and she may effectively be retired from the industry. Black lives in Nashville with her husband today.

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