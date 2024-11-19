‘The Voice’ Star Jan Dan Evokes the “Gangster Holy Ghost” With This Stunning Kansas Cover

While Jan Dan’s wife was preparing to bring their daughter into this world, the artist (born Najee Daniels) was fighting for his spot on The Voice. Dan went on to outsing fellow Team Gwen Stefani artist Jaylen Dunham, advancing to the Knockout Rounds with his flawless performance of Stevie Wonder’s “For Once in My Life.” Having survived the Knockouts, Dan kicks off tonight’s (Tuesday, Nov. 19) Playoff rounds with an outstanding rendition of the Kansas hit “Dust in the Wind.”

Jan Dan Evokes the “Gangster Holy Ghost” on ‘The Voice’

As coach Michael Bublé pointed out, Jan Dan has demonstrated some truly incredible range during his time on The Voice. For his Blind Audition, he channeled Brandy on “Almost Doesn’t Count.” After taking on Stevie Wonder in the Battle Rounds, he tackled Miley Cyrus’ “Angels Like You” during Monday’ (Nov. 18) Knockouts episode.

“And now you’re singing ‘Dust in the Wind’ by Kansas,” Bublé said. “With all of the genres, what else do you have up your sleeve?”

Jan Dan has got us more excited than ever for the first night of #TheVoice Playoffs — TONIGHT 9/8c on @nbc and streaming on @peacock. 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/yLVL6V631H — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 19, 2024

Reba McEntire also praised Dan’s performance, saying, “I could sit there and listen to a full concert with you singing.”

Snoop Dogg added, “You put your own twist on it, which gives it the soul and the original version.”

Then it was time for Dan’s coach, Gwen Stefani, to weigh in—but first, she had to wipe her eyes.

“This is a man that chooses notes that are so artistic and beautiful. He’s a painter with his voice,” gushed the ex-No Doubt frontwoman.

“Literally… I think the Holy Ghost is over here, Snoop,” she added.

“The gangster Holy Ghost travels,” the West Coast legend retorted.

What To Expect From the Playoffs

The Voice will kick off the Playoff rounds during tonight’s (Tuesday, Nov. 19) episode. During this final round before the Live Shows, each coach can advance only two artists.

With no Steals remaining this round, that means three competitors from each team will reach the end of the road.

Tune into The Voice Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

