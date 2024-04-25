Neil Young And Crazy Horse Kick Off Love Earth Tour 2024: Here’s The Setlist

Neil Young’s highly-anticipated Love Earth Tour just kicked off with Crazy Horse in San Diego, California yesterday at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. As always, Young puts on one hell of a show and hasn’t slowed down at this point in his six-decade career.

Videos by American Songwriter

[Buy Tickets to See Neil Young and Crazy Horse Live in 2024]

Young performed some of his greatest hits, including “Cortez The Killer” and “Heart Of Gold” to fans’ delight. He performed a couple of deep cuts as well.

Young and Crazy Horse killed the performance, and it’s clear that both the legend and the band have quite a bit of pent-up creativity. They’ve just put out a new collaborative album as well, FU##IN’ UP, which was released just a few days ago on April 20. An all-format version will be released tomorrow, April 26.

Neil Young’s Love Earth Tour Setlist

Curious about what you can expect from Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s current tour? Here’s the setlist from last night’s show:

1. “Cortez The Killer”

2. “Cinnamon Girl”

3. “Scattered (Let’s Think About Livin’)”

4. “Don’t Cry No Tears”

5. “Down By The River”

6. “The Losing End (When You’re On)”

7. “Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere”

8. “Powderfinger”

9. “Love And Only Love”

10. “Comes A Time” (Solo/Acoustic Performance)

11. “Heart Of Gold” (Solo/Acoustic Performance)

12. “Human Highway” (Solo/Acoustic Performance)

13. “Don’t Be Denied”

14. “Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)”

While fans shouldn’t expect Young’s setlist to be exactly the same for all of the Love Earth Tour’s upcoming dates, last night’s show in Cali gave a pretty solid preview of what fans can expect from the rest of the trek.

Young and Crazy Horse will perform another set tonight at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre before traveling to Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and onward towards Canada.

Photo courtesy of Warner Records

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.