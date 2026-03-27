3 Famous Albums That Completely Changed Direction During Recording

Sometimes, recording sessions aren’t working, songwriters can’t come up with what they want, and the sound of an album needs a serious change. That was the case for the following three albums, each of which was supposed to follow a certain formula and sound. Instead, these albums changed direction in major ways during the recording process, and the end results were so much more magical than what they were originally intended to be. Let’s take a closer look!

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Kid A’ by Radiohead (2000)

After the release of OK Computer and Radiohead’s blast into superstardom, the band was burnt out, especially Thom Yorke. Naturally, the band’s next album was expected to be more of the same guitar-driven alt-rock as OK Computer. Their label pushed them for a radio-friendly follow-up. However, Thom Yorke thought rock music had run its course. And while dealing with disillusionment in the music industry and suffering writer’s block, he basically listened exclusively to Warp electronic musicians like Aphex Twin and Autechre and only played the grand piano in his home. Eventually, “Everything In Its Right Place” was written, and the rest followed.

The result was an album focused on rhythm over melody, electronic soundscapes over typical alt-rock sounds, and an overall concept that was entirely different from OK Computer. And it was a smash hit and surprisingly more chart-friendly than OK Computer. Kid A peaked at No. 1 on both the UK and US pop charts.

‘Let It Be’ by The Beatles (1970)

Abbey Road from 1969 was the last album that The Beatles recorded. Their last album released, though, was the contractually obligated Let It Be, out in 1970. This album was originally conceptualized as a simple, jam-leaning rock album a la the Get Back project.

However, things shifted. Producer Phil Spector opted to add more orchestral instruments via overdubs after the album was more or less recorded. Paul McCartney wasn’t happy about it. And many fans in retrospect felt that the raw and natural vibe of the album was dampened by all the glitter Spector added on. Either way, Let It Be was a smash hit. It peaked at No. 1 in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, and elsewhere.

‘In Utero’ by Nirvana (1993)

In the same vein as Radiohead’s Kid A, Nirvana’s In Utero was supposed to be more of the same as Nevermind. The grunge outfit had broken through in insane fashion, becoming superstars virtually overnight. Naturally, their next album was expected to be more anthem alt-rock grunge goodness. Kurt Cobain, however, wanted to do anything but make more pop-oriented rock music. In fact, he was so disillusioned with how popular Nirvana had become that he was dead-set on releasing a follow-up that would alienate Nirvana’s new fanbase.

He more or less did that with the band’s final album, In Utero. This entry on our list of albums that changed direction is more punk-leaning than Nevermind, with plenty of noise mixed in. Only a few singles were radio-ready, like “Heart-Shaped Box” and “All Apologies”. Others, like “R*pe Me” and “Tourette’s” were totally unplayable on the radio. In the end, the album made it all the way to No. 1 in the US, UK, and Australia.

Photo by Hans J. Hoffmann/ullstein bild via Getty Images