7 Years Ago Today, We Said Goodbye to the Legendary Songwriter Who Helped Make The Judds Famous With Their First No. 1 Hit

On this day eight years ago, Grammy Award-winning songwriter Kenny O’Dell passed away at the age of 73. O’Dell was known for hit songs he wrote for Charlie Rich and The Judds, but also for his dedication to the songwriter community.

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O’Dell was born Kenneth Guy Gist in Oklahoma in 1944, according to Saving Country Music. Later on, he changed his last name to “O’Dell” because he wanted something easier to pronounce. At age 13, he was already writing songs, and after graduating high school, he was quick to start his own record label, Mar-Kay. It wasn’t long before O’Dell moved to Nashville in 1969, where he worked for the publishing company House of Gold.

Early on, O’Dell wrote hits for artists like Tanya Tucker, Dottie West, and even Kenny Rogers. However, it wasn’t until he scored his big hit with Charlie Rich that he received major recognition in 1973. The song, titled “Behind Closed Doors” won O’Dell CMA Country Song of The Year. It would also win him a Grammy.

From the late 60s through the late 70s, O’Dell would also release three solo albums: Beautiful People, Kenny O’Dell, and Let’s Shake Hands And Come Out Lovin‘. His song “Beautiful People” would give him a Top 40 pop hit.

Also in the 70s, he got No. 1 hits out of “Trouble in Paradise” by Loretta Lynn and “Lizzie and the Rainman” by Tanya Tucker.

A Husband, Father, and Songwriter Advocate

In 1984, O’Dell would achieve continued success with The Judds for “Mama He’s Crazy”, which appeared on their debut EP. This song would be the first of 14 chart-topping songs for the mother-daughter duo.

“Mama He’s Crazy” also received recognition from the Nashville Songwriters Association International, which awarded O’Dell the Songwriter of the Year award in 1984.

O’Dell would eventually become one of the longest-serving members of the NSAI Board of Directors. It was there that he would consistently advocate for the rights of songwriters everywhere. In 1996, he would be inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.

O’Dell was married to Musician’s Hall of Fame guitarist “Corki” Casey, with whom he moved to Nashville in 1969. The couple shared three children. Casey also passed away in 2017.

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