3 Famous Artists Who Walked Away From No. 1 Hits

Not every song looks like a hit on paper. It can be very hard for an artist to tell what to jump on and what to pass on. The three artists below all decided to walk away from song opportunities that became No. 1 singles for someone else. One artist’s loss became another one’s gain.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Friends In Low Places” — George Strait and Garth Brooks

[RELATED: Garth Brooks Was Turned Down Three Times by His First Record Label, Until They Heard This Song]

It’s impossible to imagine anyone else singing “Friends In Low Places” other than Garth Brooks. This song was integral to his career, pushing him to stardom and earning him a No. 1 hit. This sing-along track has been a staple in the country scene since its release and isn’t likely going anywhere anytime soon.

Though this song is inseparable from Brooks, it was almost recorded by another country giant, George Strait. Brooks was tapped to record a demo for Strait, trying his best to emulate one of his heroes. “I wanted to be George Strait for years, so I do a pretty good impersonation of him,” Brooks once said. However, this homage wasn’t enough to entice Strait to record the song, eventually landing Brooks the hit of a lifetime. Strait ultimately missed out on this No. 1 opportunity.

“How Do You Do It” — The Beatles and Gerry and The Pacemakers

Liverpudlian band Gerry and The Pacemakers earned a No. 1 hit across the pond with “How Do You Do It.” This simple song had an infectious melody and instantly catchy lyrics. It had all the makings of an early pop-rock hit—at least that’s what George Martin thought.

Martin attempted to give this song to The Beatles as their debut single. The band recorded the song but had issues with the sound. It wasn’t what the band saw for themselves, and even Martin eventually opted for “Love Me Do” instead. While that move proved to be the right one for The Beatles, it didn’t mean this song was a flop. Gerry and The Pacemakers earned success with it a year after The Beatles walked away from the opportunity.

“Since U Been Gone” — Pink, Hilary Duff, and Kelly Clarkson

“Since U Been Gone” helped to catapult Kelly Clarkson to stardom. It remains one of her biggest singles to date. But it was nearly not given to Clarkson. Instead, it was almost recorded by both Pink and Hilary Duff.

Both of these pop artists would’ve added something unique to this song, but they both ultimately passed on it. Clarkson was there, ready to receive this mammoth hit.

(Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)