Keith Urban Honors Manager Gary Borman’s Emotional Retirement

Throughout his storied career, Keith Urban toured the world, starred in several films, and collaborated with stars like Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, and Reba McEntire. While the face of his career, behind Urban’s success, was an entire team who put the singer’s dreams ahead of their own. Grateful for each member of his crew, Urban found himself a man down when his longtime manager, Gary Borman, announced his retirement after five decades in the music industry.

Ready to enjoy a life without meetings, negotiations, and damage control, Borman will be closing the doors on Borman Entertainment. Throughout the history of the agency, Borman worked with stars including the Bee Gees, Steve Moir, James Taylor, Dwight Yoakam, Faith Hill, the Rolling Stones, Natalie Cole, and more.

Releasing a statement about his manager’s retirement, Urban thanked him for dedicating himself to his career over the last 25 years. “I’m so grateful to Gary (and my entire Borman Nashville family) for the most incredible and successful time together. It was extraordinary – what we were able to accomplish together – and I’ll forever be grateful for the creative and collaborative spirit we were all a part of for so long.”

Gary Borman Is More Than Keith Urban’s Manager

While marking the end of an era, Urban wished Borman and the rest of his company great success in the future. “I wish Gary and everyone at Borman Entertainment the very best journey ahead and look forward to what the future holds for all of us.”

Having worked with some of the biggest talents in the world, Borman considered himself incredibly lucky. “To say I’ve been lucky to have spent my time doing what I’ve loved, would be an understatement. I’ve worked side by side with some of the most gifted artists. I’m grateful beyond words to all the teachers, artists, colleagues, collaborators, supporters, Lady Luck, as well as the adversaries and turbulent moments that sharpened his resolve and taught him how to manage emotion and life.”

Although he added countless celebrities to his roster, Borman specifically pointed out Urban. “Keith and I shared a journey not unlike brothers. The place that I have in my heart will remain warm and my mind filled with wonderful memories. I have been and will remain a fan.”

While the veteran manager steps into retirement, the foundation he helped build continues to carry forward. And for Urban, the impact of that partnership is far from over.



(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA)