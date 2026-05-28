“Still Not Ready to Make Nice”: The Chicks Announce Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour

The Chicks are hitting the road! The country trio, which is made up of Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer, is gearing up to celebrate a major milestone with a U.S. tour.

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Dubbed the Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour, the trek is in celebration of the group’s 2006 album. The LP included the song “Not Ready to Make Nice.” The Chicks referenced the track in their announcement by noting that they’re “still not ready to make nice.”

[Get Tickets to See The Chicks Live HERE]

The trek will kick off Sept. 30 in Detroit, Michigan, and will travel to cities including Chicago, Nashville, and Austin throughout the run. The tour will conclude on Nov. 2 in Hollywood, California.

To get tickets, fans must join Ticketmaster’s artist presale by May 31.

The Chicks’ newsletter presale will begin June 2 at 10 a.m. local. The artist presale will follow the next day. General onsale will begin on June 4.

What to Know About The Chicks’ Taking the Long Way

Taking the Long Way, The Chicks’ seventh album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was widely regarded as a fan and critical smash.

The LP was certified 2x Platinum and took home five Grammys: Album of the Year, Best Country Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group.

The success came after a turbulent time for the band, as it marked their first release since their controversial comments regarding President George W. Bush and the Iraq War.

“We were one of the first examples of the internet coordinating and gathering people to have an effect on another person and their living or their job,” Maines told NPR in 2020. “We were not the only people saying things. There were loads of people saying things, but I think because we were in country music, we weren’t supposed to be liberal, honestly. Apparently that wasn’t allowed.”

Following Taking the Long Way, The Chicks took a 14-year hiatus. They returned in 2020, ditching their original name—The Dixie Chicks—in favor of their current moniker.

That same year they released their latest album, Gaslighter, which contained plenty of their signature sass and candidness.

“We always want to be raw and real,” Strayer said, “but to me, that leads to great songs, which leads to a great time.”

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



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