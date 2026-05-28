4 of the Best Songs Written on Bus Commutes That Became Chart-Topping Hits

For most of us, riding on the bus is a rather unremarkable part of a daily commute. But that’s not to say that remarkable things can’t happen on these rides. Indeed, there’s something about the process of waiting for the bus to arrive, settling into a seat among strangers, and watching the world whizz past the window that can lead to contemplation and inspiration.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sometimes, these road trips—both long and short—inspire chart-topping songs.

“Bus Stop” by The Hollies

Just like the title would suggest, The Hollies’ 1966 hit, “Bus Stop”, was born on wheels. Before Graham Gouldman formed 10cc, he was working as a freelance songwriter, crafting popular songs performed by The Yardbirds, Herman’s Hermits, and, in the case of “Bus Stop”, The Hollies. This 1966 track peaked at No. 5 in both the United Kingdom and the United States and enjoyed Top 10 success throughout Europe and Australia.

“In My Life” by The Beatles

John Lennon drafted the earliest versions of “In My Life” as a direct reflection of a bus route he used to take through Liverpool. Although he scrapped the more location-specific lyrics in favor of contemplative, reflective ones, the hometown sentiment remained. It’s not hard to imagine singing the words of “In My Life” in one’s head as images of their stomping grounds flash past their bus window. Although The Beatles never released their 1965 track as a single, it became one of the band’s most beloved songs.

“Careless Whisper” by George Michael

George Michael was 17 years old and on his way to a DJ gig in Hertfordshire when the melody of “Careless Whisper” sprang into his head. “I remember getting the melody and going up and sitting at the back of the bus, putting words to it and everything,” Michael later told the BBC. Although Michael would later get fired from his job for being late, he played “Careless Whisper” on his last shift and watched the dance floor fill up. “I remember thinking, ‘That’s a good sign.’” And indeed it was. The song topped the charts in the U.K. and the U.S.

“On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson technically wrote “On The Road Again” on the back of a sick bag during an airplane ride. But because his tour bus is almost as famous as he is—and because he’s Willie Nelson, for goodness’ sake—we’ve made the executive decision to include this track on our list. Nelson’s ode to the traveler lifestyle peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and broke into the Top 20 on the Hot 100.

Photo by Potter/Express/Getty Images