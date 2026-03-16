3 Folk Ballads That Became Rock Anthems in the 1960s

Folk ballads will likely never disappear, considering our dedication to preserving them and, if the 1960s are any indication, reviving them from history. A ton of rock musicians took old folk ballads and turned them into modern-day jams in the 1960s. While you’ll never really match the power of the originals, these three covers really did the original songs justice.

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“The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals (1964)

This is probably the most famous example of an old folk song getting a breath of new life during the 1960s folk and rock movements. The version of “The House Of The Rising Sun” that most people are familiar with comes from the rock band The Animals, who put a folk rock, bluesy spin on the tune. But originally, this song was a traditional American folk song about New Orleans. Its origins can be traced back to the 1930s, but it likely has roots in old English folk music. The Animals’ haunting version was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1964.

“The Cuckoo” by Kaleidoscope (1969)

Remember this song from American rock band Kaleidoscope? This electric folk-rock tune is trippy and psychedelic, and it’s a standout tune from the band’s third album, Incredible! Kaleidoscope.

However, the original song can be traced back to traditional Appalachian ballads, possibly further back into English folk songs. The first known recording of “The Cuckoo” has been traced back to 1929, though it likely has been around for even longer. And before Kaleidoscope gave the song a then-modern spin in the 1960s, a number of other musicians covered it, from Jean Ritchie to Ramblin’ Jack Elliot.

“Morning Dew” by Bonnie Dobson, Covered by The Grateful Dead (1967)

Here’s an example of a folk ballad from the 1960s that wasn’t some ancient ol’ traditional tune from the turn of the century. “Morning Dew” was actually written and recorded by Bonnie Dobson in 1962. It was a purely folk tune that ended up becoming very popular with other musicians across folk and rock in the 1960s. The Grateful Dead famously adapted “Morning Dew” with electric rock instruments on their debut record in 1967. Other musicians, like Tim Rose, The Goldebriars, and Fred Neil, adapted the song. Many of whom did not give Dobson proper songwriting credit. The Grateful Dead’s jam band version is lovely, but the original is where it’s at.

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