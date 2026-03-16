Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ on Tonight (March 16, 2026)? Everything You Need To Know

While the season started with thousands of aspiring artists, only 20 remain. It might seem like season 24 of American Idol just started, but Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan have wasted little time when trying to discover the next big superstar. And with the competition ongoing, it’s time for a new episode. Although airing new episodes on Mondays, will there be another round of performances tonight?

Videos by American Songwriter

Traveling to Hawaii for the Ohana Round, American Idol didn’t want to waste the beautiful weather and pristine beaches. That’s right – there will be a new episode airing tonight. Taking place at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa, the competition took a drastic turn from previous seasons.

Still holding a great deal of power, the judges had to share duties as three different groups offered their votes. The three groups consisted of contestants, family members, fans, and influencers. When finalizing the votes, fans pushed Jordan McCullough, Brooks Rosser, and Kyndal Inskeep to the next round.

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Says ‘American Idol’ Wasn’t Honest About the Winner’s Prize: “They Lied”]

Power Returns To The Judges As ‘American Idol’ Heads Into The Top 20

For Richie, Underwood, and Bryan, they regained power, able to finish naming those singers still in the running to become the next American Idol. But with fans already backing Rosser, Inskeep, and McCullough, the pressure is on the judges to decide which remaining contestants have what it takes to keep the dream alive. And with the competition tightening, every performance from here on out could make or break a singer’s journey.

Already gaining nearly 100,000 views, Inskeep’s performance of “Woman of Me” struck a chord with fans.

“This is an artist with a voice, her own!” “Gave me goosebumps. That voice and the lyrics got me feeling all the emotions.” “What a beautiful song, sung like an angel. Her mother must be a wonderful mother.” “This young lady is extremely talented in both her songwriting and singing. Continue to spread God’s gift. Love you.”

Although receiving praise from the judges, her family, and fans, Inskeep still has a way to go before making it into the finale. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images)