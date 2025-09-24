3 Folk Rock Songs From 1968 That Never Get Old

Regardless of technological advancements or changing music trends, folk music never seems to go out of style. This may have to do with roots music forming the DNA from which most music styles evolve. As with country and blues, folk songs express the struggles and emotions of early communities, and their stories endure because, at the most primal level, what humans crave the most remains pretty simple: connection.

Videos by American Songwriter

There was a folk revival in the 1960s, with a few artists changing the course and direction of rock music. This list highlights three songs from 1968 that haven’t gotten old. The first two are well known. But the final entry was no less influential as rock musicians pushed boundaries while also looking to the past for inspiration.

“Mrs. Robinson” by Simon & Garfunkel

The duo had submitted two songs for the 1967 film, The Graduate, but director Mike Nichols rejected them both. Paul Simon, working on music for a chase sequence, then sang a hook called “Mrs. Roosevelt”, which became “Mrs. Robinson” to match the film’s character. The Lemonheads covered “Mrs. Robinson” for the 25th anniversary of The Graduate. It helped launch Evan Dando’s band into the mainstream. Proving how Simon’s tune appeals to multiple generations.

God bless you, please, Mrs. Robinson

Heaven holds a place for those who pray

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey.

“I Shall Be Released” by The Band

Bob Dylan’s folk and gospel hymn closes The Band’s Music From Big Pink. It reflects Dylan’s pastoral escape, jamming in upstate New York, which led to a collection of bootleg recordings influencing everyone from George Harrison to Eric Clapton. The Band’s masterpiece debut continues the vibe of those basement tapes. It’s since become the North Star from which most roots rock and Americana artists follow.

Now, yonder stands a man in this lonely crowd

A man who swears he’s not to blame

All day long, I hear him shouting so loud

Just crying out that he was framed.

“Decameron” by Fairport Convention

Fairport Convention doesn’t have the name recognition of Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Dylan, or The Byrds. But the group was crucial to the British folk revival of the late 60s. Inspired by American roots music, Fairport Convention eventually mined traditional British songs and helped launch the career of iconic guitarist Richard Thompson. Bassist Ashley Hutchings then left to form another consequential folk group, Steeleye Span, in 1969. This track wouldn’t sound out of place on a Sufjan Stevens album.

They listened to his voice grow pale

No stamps were on the morning mail

They all listened to the white truck ring

Words just didn’t mean a thing.

Photo by Chris Walter