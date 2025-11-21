3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1986 I Bet You Don’t Remember

Are you a fan of pop and rock music (and maybe even a little neo-psychedelia) from the 1980s? The year 1986, specifically, birthed more than a few amazing songs that have been somewhat forgotten by modern audiences today. I can think of three tunes that deserve way more love, so why don’t we revisit them? Let’s look at a few forgotten songs from 1986 that still hit so hard today!

“Superman” by R.E.M.

This psychedelic garage rock jam from R.E.M. is actually a cover. R.E.M.’s version off of Lifes Rich Pageant is excellent and fairly faithful to the 1969 version by The Clique. Michael Stipe and the band’s version is a great example of how good the alt-rock band was at stripping down a tune, making it simpler, and creating something really special. It might be a bit of the cheesy psych-grunge side, but it’s still a total banger that has stood the test of time. I’m surprised this song didn’t make it higher than No. 17 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in the US.

“Sea, Swallow Me” by Cocteau Twins

Cocteau Twins might be known for hits like “Heaven Or Las Vegas” and “Iceblink Luck”, but their dreamy deep cuts that were never released as singles are where their magic truly lies. “Sea, Swallow Me” is one such song, found on the 1986 collaborative ambient album, The Moon And The Melodies. A shared work with composer Harold Budd, the whole of the album is an underrated gem. But no matter how many times I listen to it, I still play that opening song on repeat a few times before going forward. “Sea, Swallow Me” is pure mysticism.

“Don’t Get Me Wrong” by The Pretenders

“Don’t Get Me Wrong” by The Pretenders was released in September 1986, and it’s one of my favorite (somewhat forgotten) rock songs of that year. A standout track from Get Close, “Don’t Get Me Wrong” was actually pretty successful when it was first released. The song peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the US Album Rock Tracks chart. Sadly, I don’t really hear this jam on classic rock radio much anymore, and that’s such a bummer. This jangly rock tune has such a good melody, and Chrissie Hynde’s vocals are at their best.

