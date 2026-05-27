How Luke Bryan’s Concert Honored a Late Fan’s Last Wish

Luke Bryan unknowingly fulfilled a fan’s last wish. The country singer recently brought his Farm Tour 2026 to Elk Grove, California, and made a late woman’s dying wish come true in doing so.

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In an interview with Local 12, Tom Mahon, who hosted the concert on his property, revealed his late wife had wanted to do just that.

“About two-weeks before she passed away, she says, ‘It would be really neat if we could have a country western concert here someday,’” Mahon told the outlet.

Later, Mahon said he “got this random phone call asking if we would like to have a Luke Bryan concert here and I said yeah.”

Mahon noted that Bryan’s team was unaware of his late wife’s wish, calling it a “pretty big coincidence.”

“[I’ve] got to believe that she had something to do with this,” he said of his wife, who was a big Bryan fan.

Bryan wasn’t the only person to take the stage during the concert. He also welcomed Priscilla Block, The Peach Pickers, and Rocky Duncan onto the stage.

“Y’all showed up, Elk Grove,” Bryan posted on Instagram after the show. “Thanks for selling out this show and coming to party with us.”

Bryan also brought his Farm Tour 2026 to two other California cities in May. This September, he’s set to continue the trek with shows in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.

Luke Bryan’s Year Ahead

While fans in those areas await those shows, Bryan will be busy on his Word on the Street Tour.

The trek will kick of May 29 in New Hampshire, and take Bryan across the U.S. throughout the summer. His last tour date is currently scheduled for Sept. 26 in Wisconsin.

On top of that, Bryan is gearing up for the release of his latest album, Signs, which is due out Sept. 18.

“It is always a great day when I get the chance to release new music,” Bryan said in a press release. “I’ve been working on this album for the past year, and I just love how it turned out.”

“I was able to co-write a few, then turn to the writers in Nashville to round them out,” he continued. “I feel like my fans have always let me record songs that make you feel good, so I went into this album wanting everyone to just have fun.”

Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

