3 of Country Music’s Most Patriotic Songs From the 80s That No One Remembers Anymore

Think of a patriotic country song, and most people rightfully think of “God Bless The U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood. But while that song is a great one, there are plenty of other patriotic songs from the 80s that are also really good, including these three, even though most people don’t remember them anymore.

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“In America” by Charlie Daniels

One year after Charlie Daniels had a massive hit with “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”, he had a Top 20 hit with “In America”. The song is on the Charlie Daniels Band’s Full Moon record. It is written by Daniels and the other members of his band.

“In America” is a song about what is still right with the country. It says, “This lady may have stumbled / But she ain’t never fell / And if the Russians don’t believe that / They can all go straight to hell / We’re gonna put her feet back / On the path of righteousness, and then / God bless America again.”

“It was a reawakening of patriotism,” Daniels says. “That was something that our enemies did that they had no idea what they were doing, because it galvanized America. You’re not supposed to be able to go into the foreign embassies; that’s like a little piece of American soil over there. And these people go in there and take hostages. And it made America mad.”

“An American Family” by The Oak Ridge Boys

On The Oak Ridge Boys’ American Dreams album is “An American Family”. Bob Corbin is the sole writer of the 1989 song. It became a Top 5 hit for The Oak Ridge Boys.

“An American Family” says, “And there’s a picture on the wall of Jesus in the garden / It’s been there since they got the house in ’53 / Hey, they ain’t no big deal whatever go down in history / It’s just a little story of an American family.”

“Song Of The South” by Alabama

Alabama’s “Song Of The South” might seem like an anthem to just part of the country. But it really embodies all that is still worth celebrating in America. Out in 1988 on their Southern Star record, “Song Of The South” is written by Bob McDill.

“Song Of The South” says, “Song, song of the south / Sweet potato pie, and I shut my mouth / Gone, gone with the wind / There ain’t nobody looking back again.”

“Song Of The South” was first recorded by Bobby Bare, followed by a collaboration with Tom T. Hall and Earl Scruggs. But it’s Alabama’s version that remains the most popular, becoming one of Alabama’s many No. 1 hits.

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