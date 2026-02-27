3 Forgotten Female Country One-Hit Wonders Who Should’ve Had Longer Runs

These female country music one-hit wonders should have made it all the way. Sadly, the industry (and the charts) can be difficult to please. Each of these country stars had their moment in the limelight, thankfully, and we can enjoy those solitary tunes forever. Though, I can’t help but think these musicians deserved better. Let’s take a look.

Cam

Country singer Cam should have blown up in a big way after her hit song, “Burning House” dropped from the album Untamed in 2015. The single was a hefty hit, peaking at No. 2 on the US country charts and No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Then, after that, Cam virtually disappeared from the Top 30 on other charts and vanished entirely from the Hot 100.

After that brief but notable career high, Cam parted ways with her label and collaborated with a number of artists, from Diplo to Vince Gill to Beyoncé. She has released several albums since Untamed, each of which was critically acclaimed but not quite chart-toppers. Thankfully, Cam is still active in the music industry, so maybe we’ll see a country pop comeback from Cam soon enough!

Jessica Andrews

Jessica Andrews had quite a hit on her hands with the 2001 track “Who I Am”. It was a No. 1 hit on the country charts.

Sadly, Andrews’ follow-up 2003 album, Now, boasted lower sales. Her fourth album was shelved when her label closed down. She resigned to another label in the late 2000s, but was dropped before she could release another record. I can’t help but feel like Andrews had the chance to be the next big thing in country music, and it seems as though powers beyond her control simply pushed her in another direction. It appears Andrews is still involved in music today, but has not released new material in nearly two decades.

Julie Roberts

Remember Julie Roberts? If you were enjoying country music back in 2004, you definitely heard her hit song “Break Down Here”. The track was a No. 18 hit on the US Country charts and a No. 81 crossover success on the Hot 100. Sadly, after that powerful debut, Roberts never made it to the Top 40 of either chart again. This entry on our list of female country one-hit wonders deserved so much better. Sadly, her last album Ain’t In No Hurry didn’t chart particularly well in 2022 and yielded no hit singles. Considering Roberts is still active in the industry, maybe we’ll get a comeback era soon enough.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images