Post Malone, Riley Green, and Blake Shelton Joining Forces for a Star-Studded Music Festival You Won’t Want To Miss

While freezing temperatures continue to sweep the United States, people are dreaming of warmer weather. In just a few months, summer will bring more than just sunshine and heat, as the Carolina Country Music Festival has decided to announce one of its most ambitious lineups yet. Already promoting names like Post Malone and Riley Green, the festival will include over 40 artists performing on several stages. Let’s take a look at the full lineup.

For starters, the Carolina Country Music Festival will take place from Thursday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6. For any country music fan who attended the festival before, they know few backdrops compare to the stunning Myrtle Beach. With the city centered around tourism, there is more than enough to keep a person busy. And when walking the beaches, one might be able to hear stars like Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, and Chris Lane.

Full Carolina Country Music Festival Lineup

But what about the full lineup? The four-day festival highlighted acts from Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Tucker Wetmore, Justin Moore, Chris Janson, Lauren Alaina, Tracy Lawrence, Flatland Cavalry, Chris Lane, Rodney Atkins, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, LOCASH, Drew Baldridge, Drake White, Emily Ann Roberts, Zach John King, The Wilder Blue, Graham Barham, Channing Wilson, Julia Cole, Laci Kaye Booth, Whey Jennings, Davisson Brothers Band, Filmore, Chandler Carpenter and The Reckless Souls, Byrdie Wilson, Darren Deese, Rut Spence, Myles Morgan, Slater Nalley, Diamond Dixie, and Green.

Again, with a lineup of rising country stars and Nashville legends, Bob Durkin, the CEO of Southern Entertainment, could barely contain his excitement. “We’ve got two of the hottest artists in country right now — Post Malone and Riley Green — alongside two of the genre’s biggest mainstays, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton. From global superstars to artists on the rise, we’re bringing together an incredible mix of talent for four unforgettable days on the beach.”

The Price Of The Carolina Country Music Festival

Although a must-see event for country music fans, the festival comes at a price. With the 4-Day Main Stage VIP pass already sold out, fans can still snag a 3-Day General Admission ticket that comes with Thursday night for $319.00.

For those looking to spend a little more, the 4-Day Super VIP pass started at $1999.00. But it did offer “an elevated viewing platform with full bar, air-conditioned catering tent with seating, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and an evening buffet (Friday, Saturday & Sunday ONLY), complimentary beverages (beer, wine, cocktails, water and soda) in Super VIP (Friday, Saturday & Sunday ONLY), exclusive VIP entrance and posh, private restrooms.”

Judging by the early buzz and the VIP tiers selling out, country fans are clearly ready to trade winter coats for beach chairs. With Myrtle Beach set to host four packed days of music, sun, and some of the genre’s biggest names, the Carolina Country Music Festival looks primed to be one of the summer’s hottest tickets.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)



