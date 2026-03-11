3 Funny Pop Songs From the 1960s That Get Us Laughing Every Time

When you hit the power button on your favorite stereo, what do you hope comes out of the speakers? Often, music listeners want something inspiring, something that will share a little wisdom or get them to move around the room. But other times, it’s all about a good laugh!

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here today. We wanted to highlight three pop songs from back in the day that put a smile on our face and a laugh in our bellies. Indeed, these are three funny pop songs from the 1960s that get us to guffaw.

“Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog” by Norma Tanega from ‘Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog’ (1966)

For a brief period, Norma Tanega worked in a mental hospital, where she played songs for patients. In a way, that’s all you need to know when it comes to this silly, inverted, fun track. It’s like a nursery rhyme that makes you feel a little bit crazier—but that’s okay. It’s pleasant and fun to imagine. It might even make you think of your favorite surreal cartoon from your childhood. Who knows, maybe you should name your cat dog or vice versa!

“Tiptoe Through the Tulips” by Tiny Tim from ‘God Bless Tiny Tim’ (1968)

Tiny Tim made a career out of being a bit off. There is something unsettling about the New York City-born performer. Of course, he knows it and he’s therefore in on the joke. But still—strange. And on Tiny Tim’s hit track, “Tiptoe Through the Tulips”, which is a cover of a song from 1929, he gives an over-the-top performance with enough vibrato to pop your car tires. He sounds like a medieval person singing falsetto to a bird in the garden.

“Mr. Custer” by Larry Verne from ‘Mister Larry Verne’ (1960)

War is very serious. And that is exactly why sometimes artists must poke fun at it. That’s just what Larry Verne did with his silly march song, “Mr. Custer”. The song is all about the fear some might have ahead of battle. The singer says he doesn’t want to go to conflict and he begs the general to let him walk away. It’s a feeling that many of us might have ahead of war. So, it’s best to look it in the eye and laugh!

Photo by Larry Ellis/Daily Express/Getty Images