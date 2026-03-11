On This Day in 2019, We Said Goodbye to One of the Most Recorded Drummers in Pop History, With Credits on Elvis Presley, The Beach Boys, and Simon & Garfunkel Hits

There are quite a few drummers out there that aspiring musicians should look up to. And one of the most underrated, yet most recorded, drummers that one could look up to is Hal Blaine. Blaine is considered one of the most recorded musicians in the history of pop music, with his drum (and other instrumentation) tracks appearing on numerous hits by famous 20th-century pop icons. He can be heard on everything from Elvis Presley’s “Return To Sender” to The Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations” to Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water”. And, sadly, he passed away on this day, March 11, 2019, at the age of 90.

Let’s celebrate the legacy of Hal Blaine and his enormous contributions to pop music.

Remembering Hal Blaine’s Contributions to Pop Music

Not every musician out there wants the glitz and glamour of fame. Some are content to just keep making music, either for themselves or for other musicians’ records. Hal Blaine was definitely one such musician. According to numerous sources, including Blaine himself, his drum tracks have been featured in 150 Top 10 hits in the US and a whopping 35,000 total sessions recorded.

Just a few famous songs you’ll hear Blaine banging away on include “Monday, Monday” by The Mamas & The Papas, “The Happening” by The Supremes, “I’m Sorry” by John Denver, and many more. Most of his most well-known tracks were recorded in the 1960s and 1970s. He was also a well-known member of The Wrecking Crew.

From the 1980s onward, Blaine reduced his session work output and drum machines became more popular. He recorded advertising jingles for several years before more or less retiring from performing live and session work.

Sadly, Hal Blaine passed away on this day, March 11, 2019, in Palm Desert, California. He was 90 years old and passed away from natural causes. His family noted “May he rest forever on 2 and 4” in their statement about his death, referencing the second and fourth beats in a measure. Everyone from Ronnie Spector to Ringo Starr lamented Blaine’s passing. No musician has yet reached the same volume of music recorded as Blaine since his death.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images