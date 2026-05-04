3 George Harrison Solo Songs That Rival His Time With The Beatles

George Harrison didn’t always get his due in The Beatles, but when he did get a song out, it proved to be among the band’s most successful ventures. Harrison was able to remove any blockades—i.e., bandmates who thought they knew better—once he launched into his solo career. His time as a solo artist produced many audience-thrilling tracks, including the three below. These songs rivaled anything he did with The Beatles, proving that any snubs he got while with the band were unfounded.

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[RELATED: On This Day in 1969, The Beatles Recorded 36 Takes of This George Harrison-Penned Love Song]

“If Not For You”

We’re starting off this list with Harrison’s cover of a Bob Dylan staple, “If Not For You.” This sweet, simple ballad feels as though Harrison could’ve written it himself. He sings it with complete earnestness, and it’s tender enough to be his writing.

Regardless of the fact that this song is a cover, it remains one of Harrison’s most stunning solo songs. The former Beatle did Dylan proud with this intimate redo. It may not beat out “Something,” but it’s a strong contender for Harrison’s best ballad.

“Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)”

Never has a song summed up someone’s ethos better than “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)” did for Harrison. The former Beatle was all about spirituality, and this song is indicative of that. It features the intimate, tender songwriting that became a hallmark for Harrison—both in his time with The Beatles and as a solo act.

This song is guaranteed to lull you away on a cloud of optimism. Harrison calls for peace and love, like many of his peers in the 60s and 70s. It’s impossible not to walk away with a spring in your step after hearing this stunner of a song.

“Got My Mind Set On You“

“Got My Mind Set On You” is just a straight hit. There’s no two ways about it. There was no way this song was going to be heard by the public and not do well. This song is another stellar Harrison cover. He took a track that didn’t originally chart and turned it into a generational hit.

This song could rival any of Harrison’s bandmates in the Beatles, and stands singular in his own career. This cover proved that Harrison had staying power. Even in 1987, decades after The Beatles’ prime, Harrison was still earning chart-toppers.

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