3 Protest Songs About the Vietnam War That Still Resonate With Listeners Today

From psychedelic soul to blues rock to power pop, quite a few songs across just about every genre around have been written about the Vietnam War. Just as well, some songs weren’t intended to be protest tunes about the conflict, but became associated with it anyway. The following three Vietnam War protest songs still resonate with listeners today, decades after they first hit the airwaves.

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“War” by Edwin Starr (1970)

“War, I despise / ‘Cause it means destruction of innocent lives / War means tears to thousands of mothers’ eyes / When their sons go out to fight and lose their lives.”

This song was originally released in early 1970 by The Temptations. However, Edwin Starr’s particularly powerful performance of the song, released just a couple of months later, became a hit with listeners. I can see why. Edwin Starr embodies a James Brown-esque high-energy funk vibe throughout the song, but “War” doesn’t lose any of its seriousness. The song is very much a protest tune about the Vietnam War. It’s one that resonated with listeners enough to land it at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks.

“Orange Crush” by R.E.M. (1988)

“I’ve had my fun, and now it’s time / To serve your conscience overseas (Over me, not over me) / Coming in fast, over me.”

Here’s a much more recent song about the Vietnam War that was released years after the US ended its involvement in the conflict. “Orange Crush” highlights the lasting effects of the war when it comes to the use of the chemical defoliant Agent Orange by the US government. The herbicide was used in an attempt to destroy vegetation cover that was used by the Viet Cong. The chemical had horrific adverse effects on innocent people in Vietnam for years after the war ended, leading to birth defects and cardiovascular disease.

“We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” by The Animals (1965)

“We gotta get outta this place / If it’s the last thing we ever do / We gotta get outta this place / ‘Cause girl, there’s a better life for me and you.”

Here’s a song that may not have been intended to be a protest song about the Vietnam War. But it certainly became one in retrospect. A bluesy rock number from 1965 that is quite catchy, “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” was very popular among G.I.s who were in Vietnam during the war. It’s interesting, considering the song doesn’t mention war at all. But when you read between the lines (and take the title literally), it makes sense why soldiers who wanted to end the war and go home identified with it.

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