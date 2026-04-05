3 George Strait Deep Cuts That Songwriters Should Study (And Why)

They don’t call him the King of Country for nothing. Here’s three deep cuts from George Strait‘s catalog that can probably teach you a thing or two about songwriting.

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“Ready For The End Of The World”

Released in 2005 on Strait’s album Somewhere Down In Texas, this song is a hidden gem. In the first verse, Strait sings that he’s preparing for disaster by stocking up on essentials. And those essentials are… Jack Daniels and some Merle Haggard records, of course!

“I know the end is near / I’ve seen the warning signs / Been preparin’ myself / Layin’ in supplies / I bought a case of Jack / A boxed-set of Merle / I’m gettin’ ready / Ready for the end of the world.”

Then, in the chorus, Strait hits us hard by revealing what the “end of the world” really means.

“I’m gettin’ ready for the end to come / That final hour, it all comes undone / An’ she drops the bomb / An’ says she ain’t my girl / I’m gettin’ ready / Ready for the end of the world.”

Songwriters should definitely be taking notes on this track, simply because of the way that hook is delivered. So effortless, yet so impactful.

“You’re The Cloud I’m On (When I’m High)”

In this clever tune from 1983, Strait gives the phrase “Cloud 9” a different meaning. The song is a great example for any songwriter who’s trying to think of a way to spin a phrase differently, but in a subtle way.

In the chorus, Strait sings, “If you see me light on my feet / Feelin’ good inside / Honey, you’re the cloud I’m on / When I’m high.”

While it’s relatively unclear whether Strait is talking about smoking or just being in a good mood when he says, “when I’m high”, the question says a lot about the songwriting on this one. The song makes you wonder because it makes both meanings work.

“The Steal Of The Night”

“The Steal Of The Night” is a classic storytelling song if I’ve ever heard one. In this danceable tune, Strait sings about a girl who captures the attention of multiple guys at the bar. Ultimately, this little love triangle leads to an almost altercation. Strait plays the role of guy No. 2 in the song, who gets a shot at a dance with “the steal” when guy no. 1 isn’t looking.

“We danced every slow one the band could play / Was it ever this easy for ol’ Jesse James / Had the gold in my hands and the banker was blind / Just inches away from the steal of the night.”

The great thing about this song is that even though the hook is repeated over and over, it takes on a slightly different meaning each time.

Photo by: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage