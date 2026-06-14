3 Country Songs From 1974 That Every Small-Town Kid Still Knows by Heart

Need a few nostalgic country songs to remind you of your childhood out in the boonies? These country songs from 1974 might just transport you back to your small-town life. Let’s take a look!

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“Back Home Again” by John Denver from ‘Back Home Again’

“There’s a fire softly burning, supper’s on the stove / It’s the light in your eyes that makes him warm.”

There was no way I’d leave this 1974 John Denver classic off this list. This is such a warm country song about coming back home after spending time away. It’s such a gorgeous celebration of simple, small-town life, I imagine it’d bring a tear to the eye of even a city dweller.

This John Denver hit was quite the smash back in the day, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot Country Singles chart and the Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks chart. It also made it to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“I Care” by Tom T. Hall from ‘Songs Of Fox Hollow’

“When the TV won’t work and your toys fall apart / And you have a sad feeling deep in your heart / You wanna go out but it’s rainin’ out there / I want you to know, I care.”

This gentle country tune is a reflection on what rural life is like for children, and I imagine it made a lot of small-town kids feel seen back in 1974. It’s definitely more of a novelty children’s song, but it’s a poignant and heartfelt country tune nonetheless. “I Care” was a huge hit back in the day, peaking at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

“Country Bumpkin” by Cal Snith from ‘Country Bumpkin’

“A barroom girl with hard and knowing eyes slowly looked him up and down / And she thought, ‘I wonder how on earth that country bumpkin found his way to town.’”

This fun little ditty is a story-focused song among country songs, and it’s one of the most distinct songs on our list of small-town gems from 1974. This tune follows the story of a humble man from a small town, his soon-to-be wife, and their son. And it’s loaded with so much Southern imagery that just about anyone from the South, regardless of borders, will resonate with it.

“Country Bumpkin” was well-loved back in 1974, as it peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. It was also quite successful on the charts in Canada and Australia, too. “Country Bumpkin” would go on to win Song of the Year at both the CMAs and ACM Awards.

(Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns)