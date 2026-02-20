3 Gorgeous Country Songs From the 1990s That Crossed Over to the Pop Top 10

Country pop tunes in the 1990s were all the rage well into the new millennium. Let’s take a look at just a handful of gorgeous country songs from the 1990s that ended up crossing over to the Top 10 of the pop charts!

“How Do I Live” by LeAnn Rimes (1997)

When I think of late 1990s country pop, this song from LeAnn Rimes always pops into my head. It was all over the radio back in 1997, and not just country music radio, either.

“How Do I Live” by LeAnn Rimes dropped in mid-1997 and was a massive crossover hit for the singer. A standout single from You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs, “How Do I Live” was technically only a minor hit on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US at No. 43. However, the song hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Adult Contemporary chart as well. The song also did well internationally, peaking in the Top 40 in Australia, Canada, the UK, and multiple European countries.

“You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain (1998)

Here’s something super unsurprising: A Shania Twain song on a list about 90s country hits that crossed over to the pop charts! Several songs could have made it here from Twain, honestly. I went with “You’re Still The One” simply because it’s so good, decades after it was first released.

“You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain topped the Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart. It was a massive international hit, reaching the Top 10 in Canada, Australia, countless European nations, and the UK.

“It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (1997)

This might be Tim McGraw’s most well-known song, even among those who weren’t even alive when it first dropped in 1997. Countless wedding ceremonies have featured this song in some capacity. And it remains one of the most romantic country crossover hits on the pop charts in the 1990s.

“It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shot up the charts after its release in 1997. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, the US Top Country Singles Sales chart, and the Canada Country Tracks chart. This lovely ballad then peaked at No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart. Unsurprisingly, “It’s Your Love” earned countless CMA and ACM awards, too.

