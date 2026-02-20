Country Singer’s Charges Dropped in Fatal Crash Case at Family’s Request

On June 8, 2025, Conner Smith’s life completely changed. Just a year before that tragic night, Smith released his debut country music album with Smoky Mountains. Thrilled to start his career in Nashville, it all came crashing down when he accidentally struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins while she walked her dog at a marked crosswalk. Transported to a local hospital, Dobbins sadly passed away. With an investigation into the incident ongoing, it appeared that the charges placed against the singer were dropped at the request of the victim’s family.

According to the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office, the Dobbins family asked prosecutors to drop Smith’s misdemeanor charges stemming from the fatal accident. Releasing a statement, Smith’s attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, insisted, “This devastating accident was a profound tragedy for the family of Dot Dobbins and the larger Germantown community. Over the past several months, Conner has been grateful for the opportunity to get to know Dot’s family personally and be able to voice his deep and sincere grief.”

Although marking the end to a tragic moment in his life, the statement promised that Smith “is grateful that this legal chapter has concluded, he will continue to steadfastly lift her family up in prayer.”

Conner Smith Struggled With A Tornado Of Darkness Following The Crash

As for Smith, he knew his life would never be the same. In December 2025, he discussed the crash on The Upload with Brooke Taylor. At the time, he said, “Just in a moment, your entire … like a tornado runs through your house, and there’s so much grief and there’s so much trauma from that intense, intense trauma.”

Trying to navigate the pain, Smith added, “There’s a darkness in that, you just can’t — there’s no words, right? It felt like a tornado just blowing through my house. You don’t have a concept of reality and what is going on, and all you have is the people you love, and the people that are around you.”

Even with the legal matter resolved, Smith has made it clear that the events of that day will stay with him. As both families move forward, the tragedy stands as a sobering reminder of how quickly lives can change. The focus now, according to those involved, remains on healing and honoring Dobbins’ memory.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for BMLG)