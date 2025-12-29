3 Hard-Hitting Country Songs From 1977 That Were Too Honest for Their Time

Country songs are often known for being honest and heartfelt, but these tunes from 1977 might have been too honest for their era. Regardless, they’re still very loved (and influential) country songs today. Let’s take a look!

Videos by American Songwriter

“Take This Job And Shove It” by Johnny Paycheck

While many listeners in 1977 found this song to be quite funny, I’m sure Johnny Paycheck’s honest ruffled a few business owners’ feathers back in the day. Regardless, the funny country tune “Take This Job And Shove It” spurred on the popular phrase still used today. One could say this one was one of the original “memes” of its era. “Take This Job And Shove It” peaked at No. 1 on both the US and Canadian country charts upon its release.

“Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” by Dolly Parton

There weren’t many country songs in 1977 that explored the self-determination of women, let alone encouraged it. Dolly Parton’s 1977 hit did just that. “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” remains a very beautiful song about personal freedom and starting one’s life over. Considering Parton herself said the song was about “deliverance” from her break with Porter Wagoner, it was a little bit controversial, too. Wagoner ended up responding by taking legal action against the country icon.

“Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” by Dolly Parton was a crossover hit for Parton. It made it to No. 11 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. It also made it to No. 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Glen Campbell would later cover this tune in 1991.

“Lucille” by Kenny Rogers

“Lucille” was a hefty country hit for Kenny Rogers in 1977, and this entry on our list of songs boasts pretty devastating lyrics. Rogers paints a picture of a man chatting with a married woman, who admits that she is unhappy and bored with life. Only, Lucille’s husband shows up and berates her for stepping out on him with four hungry children at home.

The narrator leaves for a hotel room with Lucille. However, he finds himself haunted by her husband’s words and opts out of the romantic entanglement. This was a pretty dark and straightforward song about how physical beauty shouldn’t override ethical or moral shortcomings, and Rogers managed to deliver a performance that didn’t necessarily vilainize anyone in the story. Excellent storytelling, I have to say.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage