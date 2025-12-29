On This Day in 1973, This Tragically Short-Lived Singer-Songwriter Scored His Second No. 1 Hit of the Year Posthumously

The music industry has seen its fair share of musicians come and go both quickly and tragically. Kurt Cobain, Buddy Holly, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, and Otis Redding are just a few to name. One individual on that list is a singer/songwriter whose career in the business lasted no more than a year. That singer/songwriter was Jim Croce, who on this day, December 29, 1973, scored his second No. 1 hit of the year following his death in September.

On September 20, 1973, Jim Croce passed away at 30 years old in a plane crash over Louisiana. Months before his crash, in April of 1972, Croce released his breakthrough single, “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim”. Following its release, the song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequently, he went on to create quite a career thanks to singles such as “Operator” and “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown”.

As stated previously, Jim Croce’s popular career only lasted for about 15 months. Although that was only his career while he was alive. Jim Croce’s legacy has since been immortalized. And the first instance that started its forever journey transpired on this day in 1973.

The Chart History of Jim Croce’s Posthumous Hit “Time In A Bottle”

On July 21, 1973, Jim Croce scored his first-ever No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown”. The single held the top spot for a total of two weeks. Months later, Croce passed away in a plane crash. However, this was not Jim Croce’s final No. 1 hit.

In November of that year, Croce’s team posthumously released “Time In A Bottle” as a single a month after his death. As you very well already know, Croce’s single peaked at No. 1 on the chart and held the top spot for two weeks. “Time In A Bottle” also finished at No. 24 on Billboard‘s Year-End chart.

While this is certainly a major accomplishment for Jim Croce’s legacy, arguably the bigger accomplishment is the message the single conveyed. We don’t want to impose our own reading upon you, or spoil the subtextual details of the single. Though due to the context of Croce’s life and the subject matter of the song, “Time In A Bottle” is a poetic goodbye that will surely make you think more than twice about your own mortality. Needless to say, Jim Croce contributed a whole lot in a very little amount of time.

