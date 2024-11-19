3 Hit Songs by Lounge Singers That Will Have You Floating on Air and Crooning

There is something amazing about lounge singers. They’re soothing and comforting but also enlivening. They inspire your soul and relax your mind. It’s quite a magic trick. And over the years, there have been several incredible lounge singers to have graced the stage and the recording studio.

Here below, we wanted to explore three songs from three great lounge singers. A trio of tracks that will have you wanting to sip on an Old Fashion while spending time with your best love. Outside the lights of the city shine but inside, it’s all about sitting back, relaxing, and enjoying the tunes.

“That’s Life” by Frank Sinatra from That’s Life (1966)

Written in 1963 by by Dean Kay and Kelly Gordon, Frank Sinatra made this song famous when he released his own rendition in 1966 on the album of the same name. Sinatra’s version, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, showcases his big, bold voice. It’s easy to picture him on the stage, skinny microphone in his hand, addressing the audience with each melodic word. And on the tune, he sings aloud so everyone in the room can hear him,

That’s life (that’s life)

That’s what all the people say

You’re riding high in April, shot down in May

But I know I’m gonna change that tune

When I’m back on top, back on top in June

I said that’s life (that’s life)

And as funny as it may seem

Some people get their kicks

Stomping on a dream

But I don’t let it, let it get me down

‘Cause this fine old world, it keeps spinnin’ around

“Feeling Good,” by Michael Bublé from It’s Time (2005)

Written originally by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse, this song was first made famous by iconic performer Nina Simone when she released it on her 1965 album I Put a Spell on You. But decades later the satin-voiced singer Michael Bublé offered his own rendition via his 2005 album It’s Time, where he showcases just how soft and inviting his singing voice can be—two signatures for any capable lounge singer. On the tune, Bublé sings,

Birds flying high

You know how I feel

Sun in the sky

You know how I feel

Breeze driftin’ on by

You know how I feel

It’s a new dawn

It’s a new day

It’s a new life

For me

And I’m feeling good

I’m feeling good

“I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” by Tony Bennett from I Left My Heart in San Francisco (1962)

Written originally in 1953 by George Cory and Douglass Cross, this song was made famous by the impeccable singer Tony Bennett on the 1962 LP of the same name. Like Sinatra and Bublé, Tony Bennett had a voice for the ages. But there was also something so welcoming and soothing about him. He was like a family member you wanted to see on the holidays. As he sang, he just had kindness in his eyes. And on this tune, which is perhaps his most famous, Bennett sings like silk,

The loveliness of Paris seems somehow sadly gay

The glory that was Rome is of another day

I’ve been terribly alone and forgotten in Manhattan

I’m going home to my city by the Bay

I left my heart in San Francisco

High on a hill, it calls to me

To be where little cable cars climb halfway to the stars

Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images