When Will Adam Levine Return to ‘The Voice’? Now We Know the Exact Date: Season 27 Premiere Details

The Voice season 26 is in full swing, with coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani preparing their teams for the Playoffs. Soon we’ll know the identity of the NBC singing reality competition show’s next champion. However, some fans are already looking ahead to season 27, when OG fan favorite Adam Levine makes his much-anticipated return. On Tuesday (Nov. 19), a post to The Voice’s official social media accounts confirmed the season 27.

‘The Voice’ Season 27 Airs in February; Adam Levine Returns

First airing in 2011, The Voice will kick off its 27th season Feb. 3, 2025. The show’s official Instagram page announced the date with a reel of the coaching lineup posing for a selfie.

Adam Levine was among the first to ever sit in the famed big red chairs, along with Blake Shelton, Cee-Lo Green and Christina Aguilera. Fans tuned in year after year for the Maroon 5 frontman’s playful rivalry with Shelton. After 16 seasons, Levine exited The Voice in 2019. And after a five-year break, the “One More Night” crooner seems just as thrilled about his return as the fans are. Back in July, he shared a post to Instagram celebrating the first week of filming.

“it’s great to be back!” wrote Levine, 45.

Veteran coaches Michael Bublé and John Legend will join Levine, along with newcomer Kelsea Ballerini. Bublé’s debut season is currently airing Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC. Legend returns after sitting out season 26.

Kelsea Ballerini Talks Insecurities About Joining ‘The Voice’

After filling in for Kelly Clarkson back in 2021, country-pop sensation Kelsea Ballerini has landed a permanent role The Voice. The Patterns hitmaker is joining veteran coaches trio Adam Levine, Michael Bublé and John Legend for season 27.

In an October cover story for Women’s Health, Ballerini opened up about protecting her mental health as she makes her coaching debut.

“I’ve gotten to the point where, if people don’t like my music, I’m like, ‘Fair enough. Not everything is for everyone,’ ” she said. “[With The Voice], it was the first time I was putting myself in a position where people are just not going to like me.”

Once the season airs Feb. 3, 2025, Ballerini plans to avoid surfing the Internet for negative reviews. “There’s still that little know-it-all in me that has to know the full scope of it,” she said. But “it’s now on me to choose the right [course of action].”

