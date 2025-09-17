3 Hits From the 1970s That Just Don’t Get Enough Praise

The 1970s are a gold mine of iconic music. The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Black Sabbath, and so many other bands were gracing the charts and releasing massively successful material consistently. And given the consistent flow of the defining hits released in the 1970s, it’s easy to forget and or overshadow a lot of the other music that came out during the decade.

It seems that the majority of the limelight currently placed upon the 70s is used to illuminate bands such as Zeppelin, Mac, The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, John, Aerosmith, and several others. That being said, here are some acts and their hit songs that we believe deserve more praise.

“The Joker” by Steve Miller Band

Steve Miller Band‘s 1973 hit “The Joker” is by no means an underrated song. However, as time has gone by, it has become a bit lost in the dense catalog of the 1970s. Again, it is by no means underrated. But when placed against singles such as “The Chain” and “Stairway To Heaven”, it certainly gets the bronze medal.

Released in 1973, “The Joker” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It remained at the top spot for one week and appeared on the chart for a total of 20 weeks. This song is a relic of the 1970s. And for that reason, it should be in talks with one of the greatest singles of the decade.

“Let ‘Em In” by Wings

Paul McCartney and Wings certainly don’t fit into the prototypical rock ‘n’ roll vibe of the 1970s. They were their own thing, and they fit into a bit more of an alternative genre tag. Which might just be why the Paul McCartney and Wings’ 1976 single “Let ‘Em In” is often overlooked as one of the best hits of the 70s.

Like most McCartney songs, this track did fairly well on the Billboard Hot 100. Following its release, the single peaked at No. 3 on the chart and topped the Billboard Easy Listening chart at No. 1. This song showcases McCartney’s genius, as it stitches diverse methods and sounds seamlessly. We would argue that it is one of the more creatively ambitious singles of the decade.

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

When people reminisce about the 70s, they often reminisce about the classic rock that came out of the decade. While that is fair, what is unfair is the lack of praise given to some R&B artists, including Al Green and his 1972 single “Let’s Stay Together”.

Many would argue that this is the greatest R&B single of the decade. They would be justified in saying such a thing, as this single did peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and on the Billboard R&B chart. So, amidst the classic rock, don’t forget Al Green and his No. 1 hit “Let’s Stay Together”.

