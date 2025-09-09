Paul McCartney Has Personally Curated a New, Career-Spanning Wings Compilation That’s Due Out This Fall

Earlier in 2025, Paul McCartney announced that on November 4, he’ll be publishing a new book titled Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, which offers an in-depth look at his years with his post-Beatles group Wings. Now comes news that McCartney will be releasing a new career-spanning compilation focusing on the group’s music, simply titled WINGS.

The compilation, which was personally curated by Sir Paul, will be released on November 7. A press statement describes WINGS “as the ultimate anthology of the band that defined the sound of the 1970s.”

WINGS will be available as a three-LP set and a two-CD collection featuring 32 tracks, a single CD or LP with 12 songs, and via digital formats. In addition, a Blu-ray version will feature Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround, and stereo mixes of the aforementioned 32 tracks. Limited-edition colored-vinyl and black-vinyl collections also are available, featuring two posters and a sticker sheet. The colored-vinyl set, which features clear, green, and pink LPs, also comes with an exclusive litho print.

The artwork for WINGS was overseen by McCartney and Aubrey “Po” Powell of the famed Hipgnosis design agency. Po worked on seven Wings album covers.

The physical formats will be packaged with a booklet featuring an introduction written by McCartney. The booklet also boasts album-by-album notes on the artwork penned by Po, and additional editorial content written by British rock journalist Peter Paphides.

You can pre-order the WINGS compilation now.

About the WINGS Compilation’s Track List

WINGS features a selection of the band’s hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites presented in non-chronological order. All versions of the compilation feature all five of the group’s No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100—“My Love,” “Band on the Run,” “Listen to What the Man Said,” “Silly Love Songs,” and “With a Little Luck”—and its sole U.K. chart-topper, “Mull of Kintyre.”

In addition, the 32-track and 12-song versions of WINGS include such other hits as “Let ’Em In,” “⁠Jet,” “⁠Live and Let Die,” and “⁠Goodnight Tonight.” The expanded edition also includes deeper cuts like “⁠Letting Go,” “⁠Mamunia,” “⁠Get on the Right Thing,” “⁠Call Me Back Again,” “⁠London Town,” “⁠Bluebird,” “⁠C Moon,” and “⁠Soily.”

More About Wings

McCartney and his first wife, Linda, founded Wings in 1971 with former Moody Blues frontman Denny Laine. At the time, Paul was desiring to experience the excitement and camaraderie of being in a band again following the 1970 breakup of The Beatles.

The McCartneys and Laine served as Wings’ core members through the band’s 1981 split. During its decade-long history the band also featured guitarists Henry McCullough, Jimmy McCulloch, and Laurence Juber, and drummers Denny Seiwell, Geoff Britton, Joe English, and Steve Holley.

Other McCartney News

As previously reported, a new documentary called Man on the Run focusing on the launch McCartney’s solo career, including his work with Wings, recently premiered at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival. The film will be screened in select theaters before debuting on the Prime Video streaming service in February 2026.

This fall, a new documentary called The Beatle and the Bass will premiere as part of the BBC Arena series. The movie tells the story of how McCartney was reunited with his famous Höfner bass guitar more than 50 years after it was stolen.

Also in the fall, McCartney will launch a 20-date North American tour leg. The trek kicks off September 29 in Palm Desert, California, and is scheduled through a November 24-25 stand in Chicago. The outing is part of Sir Paul’s ongoing Got Back World Tour. Visit PaulMcCartneyGotBack.com for more info.

WINGS Track List (Two-CD Version):

CD 1

“Band on the Run” (2010 Remaster) “Hi, Hi, Hi” (2018 Remaster) “Silly Love Songs” (2014 Remaster) “Letting Go” (2014 Remaster) “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five” (2010 Remaster) “Live and Let Die” (2018 Remaster) “Mamunia” (2010 Remaster) “Junior’s Farm” (2014 Remaster) “Helen Wheels” (2022 Remaster) “Some People Never Know” (2018 Remaster) “Let ’Em In” (2014 Remaster) “Get on the Right Thing” (2018 Remaster) “Jet” (2010 Remaster) “My Love” (2018 Remaster) “Call Me Back Again” (2014 Remaster)

CD 2

“Getting Closer” (2022 Remaster) “Listen to What the Man Said” (2014 Remaster) “I’ve Had Enough” (2022 Remaster) “Love Is Strange” (2018 Remaster) “London Town” (2022 Remaster) “Arrow Through Me” (2016 Remaster) “Venus and Mars/Rock Show” (2022 Remaster) “She’s My Baby” (2014 Remaster) “Bluebird” (2010 Remaster) “Deliver Your Children” (2022 Remaster) “Let Me Roll It” (2010 Remaster) “Mull of Kintyre” (2016 Remaster) “Wild Life” (2018 Remaster) “C Moon” (2018 Remaster) “With a Little Luck” (2018 Remaster) “Soily” “Goodnight Tonight” (2016 Remaster)

WINGS Compilation (One-CD Version)

“Band on the Run” (2010 Remaster) “Let ’Em In” (2014 Remaster) “Jet” (2010 Remaster) “With a Little Luck” (DJ Edit) (2016 Remaster) “Arrow Through Me” (2016 Remaster) “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five” (2010 Remaster) “Silly Love Songs” (2014 Remaster) “My Love” (2018 Remaster) “Live and Let Die” (2018 Remaster) “Listen to What the Man Said” (2014 Remaster) “Goodnight Tonight” (2016 Remaster) “Mull of Kintyre” (2016 Remaster)

