4 Country Albums From the Late 70s That Should Be Required Listening for Every Country Music Fan

Most country artists release an album with one or two hit singles before moving on to the next. But then there are country albums that leave a permanent mark on country music. These four country albums, all out in the late 70s, are so meaningful that they should be required listening for every country music fan.

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‘The Gambler’ by Kenny Rogers

In 1978, Kenny Rogers released The Gambler. The record, the third one he released that year, remains among his most pivotal and his most successful.

The Gambler includes the romantic “She Believes In Me” single, plus the title track. Not only did “The Gambler” become a massive crossover hit, but it also spawned a series of TV movies starring Rogers.

Rogers only won one CMA Award for Album of the Year, and it was for The Gambler.

‘Here You Come Again’ by Dolly Parton

It’s hard to pick a favorite Dolly Parton album. But if there is one record from her that stands out above the rest, it might be Here You Come Again. Out in 1977, the title track became Parton’s first Top 5 pop hit, in addition to becoming a five-week No. 1 country hit. Here You Come Again also has “It’s All Wrong, But It’s All Right”, which became a No. 1 single for Parton as well.

Here You Come Again includes “Sweet Music Man”, a song written by Rogers.

‘Stardust’ by Willie Nelson

Stardust is Willie Nelson’s 22nd album, but it proves he was still able to expand his creative abilities. Released in 1978, the multi-platinum project is Nelson’s take on covers of pop standards.

Stardust has two No. 1 singles, including “Georgia On My Mind”. Nelson’s spin on this Ray Charles classic is still considered one of the best today. The other chart-topping hit from Stardust is “Blue Skies”, an Irving Berlin song from 1928.

‘Quarter Moon In A Ten Cent Town’ by Emmylou Harris

In 1977, Emmylou Harris released Quarter Moon In A Ten Cent Town. The ten-track record includes three hit singles: “To Daddy”, “Two More Bottles Of Wine”, and “Easy From Now On”. Quarter Moon In A Ten Cent Town also features Nelson on their “One Paper Kid” duet.

Ironically, Parton wrote one of the songs, “To Daddy”, on the record. Quarter Moon In A Ten Cent Town was nominated for a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female. Harris lost to Parton’s Here You Come Again.

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