3 Iconic Albums and 3 Songs That Re-Charted Decades After They Were First Released (And Why)

More often than not, when an album or a single hits the charts and then subsequently drops lower and lower until it’s no longer listed, that means that the album or song’s moment has passed. Fans will revisit the song out of nostalgia and personal preference. But generally speaking, once these records are off the charts, they stay off the charts.

But some albums and singles defied the odds, including these records that re-charted decades after they were first released. From TikToks to deaths to Vecna, the evil humanoid from Stranger Things, here’s how these bands managed to revive their music from the chart graveyard.

‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac

British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac released their eleventh studio album, Rumours, to great acclaim in 1977. It’s arguably one of the band’s most ubiquitous albums, and it proved its enduring qualities when it re-charted in the early 2020s. This was due in no small part to a viral video of a man riding a skateboard, vibing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”, and drinking cran-raspberry juice straight from the jug.

‘Definitely Maybe’ by Oasis

Three decades after Oasis first released Definitely Maybe, the album re-charted at No. 1 thanks to a 30th anniversary edition re-release and long-awaited reunion tour. Oasis’ debut album helped define a new era of Britpop with hits like “Live Forever” and “Supersonic”. The album’s rising chart performance showed that people were obviously brushing up on their Oasis discography pre-reunion concert.

‘Hounds of Love’ by Kate Bush

Kate Bush’s fifth studio album, Hounds of Love, reached a brand new audience in 2022 because of the hit Netflix sci-fi drama, Stranger Things. Without giving away too many spoilers, Bush’s track, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, plays a prominent role throughout the season. Just under four decades after Bush released her 1985 album, it re-charted at No. 1 in the U.K.

“Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers

If we told you that the Righteous Brothers’ 1965 version of “Unchained Melody” re-charted in 1990, would we have to explain why? Or did the image of Patrick Swayze as a husky ghost pop into your head, too? The midcentury love song made its way back on the charts following the film Ghost, and the countless people who may or may not have been replaying that scene in their heads.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

Queen’s 1975 tour-de-force, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, has made its way back on the charts multiple times over the years. In the early 1990s, the song, featured on the album A Night at the Opera, re-charted thanks to the popularity of Wayne’s World, which features a scene of the cast headbanging in the car to the classic track. It also picked up steam following the release of the 2018 biopic of the same name starring Rami Malek.

“When Doves Cry” by Prince

Unsurprisingly, a common reason for an album or single re-charting is that the artist who made it recently died. This has happened throughout charting history for artists like Marvin Gaye, John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne, and Prince. Following the news of Prince’s death in 2016, several tracks from Purple Rain re-charted, including “When Doves Cry”. It was the first time the lead single from Prince’s 1984 album was on the charts since September 1 of its release year.

