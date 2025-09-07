3 One-Hit Wonders From the 90s We Know Your Dad Loves

If you went to every person in the United States and asked them their favorite decade of music from the past 100 years, we think the 1990s would come out on top. Maybe by a hair over the 1960s or 1970s, but it would still finish first. But the contingent of people who would have likely voted for the 90s the most in this fictional experiment is likely dads.

Indeed, dads today—there is one thing you can be sure about them, they have a soft spot in their hearts for the 90s. It was the golden generation of rap, alt-rock, and, yes, even perhaps of one-hit wonders. That’s what we wanted to highlight below. These are three one-hit wonders from the 90s we’re certain your dad loves.

“What Is Love” by Haddaway from ‘The Album’ (1993)

If it’s one thing dads can get behind, it’s a big, bold performance. And that is exactly what Haddaway offers on this tune. If your dad is a bit philosophical, a bit sentimental, and/or a bit romantic, then all the better. Those qualities will certainly endear him to Haddaway’s resounding track, which hit No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. But no matter his constitution for questioning, dads love this song because dads love love and dads love bold.

“Breakfast At Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something from ’11th Song’ (1995)

Another thing dads love is a catchy song. And there might not be a single song written, recorded, and released that’s as catchy as the 1995 offering, “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” by Deep Blue Something. When dad is in the garage, vacuuming, cooking, or mowing the lawn, he can sing this track to himself. When he’s alone on the highway going somewhere, he can belt it out. Whether or not he even knows what Tiffany’s is, that’s irrelevant. All that matters is this song, which hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, is sticky as BBQ sauce.

“No Rain” by Blind Melon from ‘Blind Melon’ (1993)

One more thing dads love is a good guitar lick, and this 1993 song from Blind Melon boasts one of the most memorable and beloved guitar lines from the entire 1990s decade. Sadly, Blind Melon was a short-lived project. Frontman Shannon Hoon passed away far too young, thanks to drug addiction. But his band Blind Melon left behind a terrific tune that every dad on the planet can get behind and enjoy today. Whether your life is pretty plain or not, this song is for you, daddy-o.

