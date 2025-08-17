3 Iconic Female Singers From the 90s Who Can Make You Cry

Sometimes you just need a good cry. You can feel it welling up in you all day, and at some point, the emotion just has to spill over. Or maybe it takes you by surprise and you realize, as you’re hugging a friend you haven’t seen in a while, that you’re suddenly crying all over their shoulder. Hey, it happens. It can even happen when you’re listening to music.

Videos by American Songwriter

We wanted to highlight three artists from the 1990s who could get you to cry. A trio of standout female singers from the decade who could nudge you over the edge and get those tears to collect in your eyeballs. Indeed, these are three iconic 1990s female singers who can make you weep with the strum of a single chord.

Céline Dion

In the 1990s, few had voices that could envelop you like Céline Dion. Just to see her on stage was a marvel—how could all that sound come from such a lithe frame? But no matter how she did it, Dion dominated playlists in the 90s, from middle school dances to popular radio. And she was always willing to get that extra special performance, working her way into your soul and summoning emotions you never knew you had or thought you’d ever express.

Whitney Houston

Female singers don’t get bigger than this. With just a few words, Whitney Houston could get the chills running up and down your skin. When she began to sing about always loving you, then you were putty in her hand. A puddle of tears that only the water works department could shut off. Taking the lyrics written by the talented Dolly Parton and putting her iconic pipes to them, Houston created a work of art that will last forever. She has also helped countless shed a tear when they needed to most.

Sinéad O’Connor

While this song was originally written by the purple rocker Prince, it was Sinéad O’Connor who made it her own. She breathed so much life, depth, and emotion into the tune that it has since become synonymous with her. And in so doing, she has used her talent as a singer and performer to induce some good cries from her fans. Nothing love and lament to get the tears going, and that is what O’Connor nailed with this No. 1 hit single.

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images