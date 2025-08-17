3 One-Hit Wonders Every 1980s Kid Remembers

If you were a kid in the 1980s, you really did live in the golden age of one-hit wonders. It feels like that decade produced more solitary hitmakers than any other decade. And many of those one-hit wonders are still absolute bops today. Let’s take a look at just a handful of one-hit wonders from the 1980s that any 80s kid would recognize right away!

“Whip It” by Devo

This song is such a definitive new wave classic. In fact, I’d be bold enough to say that back in the day, Devo was the band to really put American new wave and synth-pop artists on the map. Before they rolled out “Whip It” in 1980, new wave was very much dominated by bands and musicians from across the pond.

“Whip It” is still such a fun song today. And, surprisingly enough, Devo never really had as big a hit again. “Whip It” peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The band never hit the Top 40 on that chart again.

“Turning Japanese” by The Vapors

This entry on our list of one-hit wonders from the 1980s has aged incredibly well, considering its surface-level subject matter. However, it helps to understand the core meaning of the song. “Turning Japanese” by The Vapors wasn’t meant to be a racially insensitive piece of work. Rather, David Fenton himself said that the song was about being an angsty youth and struggling with becoming a person one might not have envisioned.

This power pop hit reached No. 3 on the UK charts and No. 34 on the US Dance chart. The band would never make it to the Top 40 again after “Turning Japanese” was released in 1980.

“Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood

This one is really the song of the 80s. “Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood is one of those 1980s one-hit wonders that has stood the test of time. The track has made its mark on synth-pop history in a big way. One could say this song was also an important part of LGBTQ+ history, as its music video was famously banned by MTV and the BBC for homoeroticism.

“Relax” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood topped the charts in the UK, and peaked at No. 10 in the US. Frankie Goes To Hollywood wouldn’t be considered one-hit wonders in their native UK, as they continued to top the charts there for several years. However, in the US, “Relax” was their only Top 40 hit.

Photo via Devo’s ‘Freedom of Choice’ Album Cover (1980)