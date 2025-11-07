3 Iconic Male Singers Who Hit No. 1 in 1984

In the 1980s, musical lines were blurred. In previous decades, things were pretty clearly demarcated. Genres stood on their own two feet. But as the 80s unfolded, genres blended. Sounds changed. And the result is a Billboard Hot 100 list that showcases names of all styles, backgrounds, and experiences. But here below, we wanted to check out the cream of the crop.

We wanted to highlight three iconic vocalists from the middle of the decade—specifically, 1984—to showcase rockers who became pop stars. Pop stars who became rockers. And just about everything in between. For a time when genres were bleeding into one another, the music still slapped! Indeed, these are three iconic male singers who hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984.

“Against All Odds (Take A Look At Me Now)” by Phil Collins from ‘Against All Odds’ (1984)

When you look back on the music of the 80s, something becomes clear. The musicians were trying to create something totally different than before. Maybe they would glimpse the secrets of the universe if they just found that one new sound. Just think of this song by Phil Collins. The sound of his voice, the keys. It’s like he was trying to land a rocket on Jupiter with the effects he put on his instruments. Well, it worked in real-time at least. As this tune hit No. 1 and it drew a giant audience for live shows (just see the video above, what a crowd!)

“When Doves Cry” by Prince from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

1984 was a good year for Prince. He released his seminal, signature album, Purple Rain, and he starred in the movie of the same name. He also garnered a No. 1 hit single thanks to the tune, “When Doves Cry”, from that 1984 LP. Who knew a song about white birds would do so well in popular opinion, but never doubt Prince’s 80s instincts. The songwriter and guitarist had the decade in a vice grip.

“I Just Called To Say I Love You” by Stevie Wonder from ‘The Woman In Red’ (1984)

If there was ever a person who personified music, who was music incarnate, it’s Stevie Wonder. And the Motown artist’s hit single, “I Just Called To Say I Love You”, proves this fact. It’s such a simple tune, one of kind-hearted adoration. But when sung by Wonder, the song becomes something else. It becomes a timeless element of culture, one we want to revisit over and over and over. That’s his superpower, his gift. And it’s one we all get to share in—even today.

Photo by Ellen Poppinga – K & K/Redferns