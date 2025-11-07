When, Where, and How To Watch the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Just last year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrated the legacies of Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Jimmy Buffett, and numerous others when they were inducted into the prestigious organization. Although a special moment in the music industry, the Rock Hall will once again open its doors on Saturday, November 8th, to welcome the 2025 class of inductees. And much like last year, the class includes icons Cyndi Lauper, Salt N Pepa, Outkast, The White Stripes, and several others. With a night full of stars and special performances, here are all the details about when and where to watch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, the Rock Hall prepared for a special night that included stars who helped shape an era of music. Looking at the full list of inductees, it included:

Bad Company Carol Kaye Chubby Checker Cyndi Lauper Joe Cocker Lenny Waronker Nicky Hopkins Outkast Salt N Pepa Soundgarden Thom Bell Warren Zevon The White Stripes

Special Guests At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

With such a stacked list of stars, the Rock Hall will kick off the unforgettable night at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney+. As for cable, a special broadcast only featuring the highlights of the ceremony will air on January 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Aside from the inductees, the night wouldn’t be complete without some special guests and performances. Getting fans excited, the Rock Hall event will feature appearances by Avril Lavigne, Beck, Brandi Carlile, Chappell Roan, Donald Glover, En Vogue, Elton John, Jim Carrey, The Killers, Mick Fleetwood, Missy Elliott, Olivia Rodrigo, and more.

Sharing her excitement about being inducted into the Rock Hall, Lauper posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram when it was announced months ago. “I’m humbled to be in the company of so many of my heroes – Aretha, Tina, Chaka, Joni, Wanda, to name just a few. Women have made so many important contributions to music and to rock n roll and a win for one of us is a win for all of us.”

While Lauper thanked the voting members of the Rock Hall, she never forgot the fans who carried her dream. “Thank you to my fans for supporting me throughout my career. I could not do any of this without you.”

Don’t miss the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, airing live on Saturday, November 8th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT only on Disney+.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Cyndi Lauper)