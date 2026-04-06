3 Iconic Moments That Prove Madonna Is the Ultimate Pop Star

Madonna absolutely ruled the 80s and 90s with her songs and music videos, which were often shocking and sometimes provocative. However, one could argue that part of what makes Madonna’s career so wildly impressive is her ability to stay relevant by reinventing herself time and time again. Here are three iconic moments from Madonna’s career that showcase her staying power as a songstress and also as a pop icon.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Like A Prayer” Music Video

Few won’t remember Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” music video—it’s pretty hard to forget.

At the time, Madonna was scheduled to debut the music video on Entertainment Tonight. The video for “Like A Prayer”, which was also the title of her upcoming fourth album, showed Madonna dancing around burning crosses, kissing a Black saint, and singing with a gospel choir.

Lu Murray, Entertainment Tonight‘s producer at the time, recalled the immediate shock that followed after watching the video for the first time. “We popped in the video and started watching it,” she revealed. “And then we looked at each other, and I went, ‘Uh oh. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to air this.’”

The “Like A Prayer” video tested boundaries. It touched on political, racial, and religious themes. However, it proved that Madonna could still turn heads, even after making three successful back-to-back albums.

2012 Super Bowl Performance

There aren’t that many pop stars who can pull off performing at the Super Bowl at 53 years old, but Madonna did just that. Her show had everything you could imagine and also things you probably wouldn’t imagine for a Super Bowl performance. From her arrival on a chariot dressed as a Roman soldier to dancing with a trapeze artist (also in Roman attire), this pop star covered all the bases.

She can also be seen cheering in mock bleachers with a marching band and singing “Like A Prayer” with a gospel choir, of course.

Billboard Woman of the Year Speech

In 2016, Madonna received Billboard’s Woman of the Year award and gave a speech that left everyone in the room breathless. She touched on her personal stance on feminism, the early days of trying to survive in New York City, and what it means to be a woman in the music industry.

“If you’re a girl, you have to play the game. You’re allowed to be pretty and cute and sexy. But don’t act too smart. Don’t have an opinion that’s out of line with the status quo,” she shared. “And finally, do not age. Because to age is a sin. You will be criticized and vilified and definitely not played on the radio.”

She said this all while straddling the microphone between her legs. Absolutely iconic.

Photo by: Ross Marino/Icon and Image/Getty Images