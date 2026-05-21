This 1966 One-Hit Wonder Has a Tragically Dark Backstory, but You’d Never Know Looking at the Title

A song called “Sunny” would likely conjure images of summertime weather, golden sunshine, and generally positive emotions. Yet, Bobby Hebb’s one-hit wonder of the same name came from a sequence of events that was anything but sunny. Indeed, the sequential tragedies that inspired “Sunny” seemed more appropriate for titles like “Destructive Thunderstorm” or “Massive Black Raincloud.”

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First, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on live television while driving in a motorcade through downtown Dallas. Kennedy and his wife and first lady, Jackie Kennedy, sat in the back of a shiny black convertible, waving to the crowd. In an instant, the president was gone, Jackie was scrambling across the car trunk, and a nation once rife with optimism and hope for the future was forever changed.

The assassination sent shockwaves through the nation. But for Bobby Hebb, the tragedy wasn’t over just yet.

Bobby Hebb Wrote “Sunny” After Losing His Brother

On November 25, 1963, The Tennessean reported a bar fight at Club Baron, a nightclub in West Nashville, that started with an unruly customer, Donald Ridley, who refused to take his hat off inside. A bouncer named Bernard Cox chased Ridley out of the bar with a shotgun. Cox’s co-worker, Harold Hebb, went outside, presumably to check on the situation. Unbeknownst to Hebb, Ridley was waiting outside with a knife and attacked Hebb as soon as he appeared.

“During the ensuing fight,” the newspaper reported, “the shotgun was brought to Hebb, already sorely wounded, and the employee fired once—killing Ridley.” Although Hebb managed to kill his attacker, his injuries were too severe. Hebb died of multiple stab wounds.

Harold was Bobby’s brother, who now had two tragedies, one intensely more personal than the other, to grapple with. Bobby turned to music to help him through the pain, specifically by focusing on lyrics that were cheerful and upbeat. He didn’t want to wallow in sadness. Bobby wanted to imagine brighter, more joyful days, hence “Sunny”.

“Sunny” was a smash hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, topping the Cash Box Top 100, and reaching the Top 20 in the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Canada.

Hebb had some low-charting hits that followed “Sunny”. But he was never able to replicate the success that came from looking for the silver lining, no matter how faint it was at the time.

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns