3 Country Songs From the 1990s Everyone Pretends They Don’t Love

Guilty pleasure hits are kind of silly. Why should we ever feel guilty about liking a certain song? Nevertheless, we all have certain tracks we wouldn’t walk around touting. The three country songs from the 1990s below are all considered guilty pleasure songs to some extent. While many people consider these songs trite or cheesy or just downright bad, deep down, it’s impossible to hate them. They all have merits that hold up to any real scrutiny.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Country Songs From the 1990s You Haven’t Heard in Years but Still Know Every Word To]

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” — Shania Twain

This late 1990s country song is played everywhere. You likely can’t count how many times you’ve heard this hit out and about. Because of how much it’s played, it’s a little draining at times. Unless you’re several drinks in and out with your girlfriends, this song can be a little eye-rolly when it comes on.

But, despite its near-constant play, no one can deny the power of this song when it comes to uniting a room full of people. The melody is perfect. As is the sentiment. It’s a finely crafted party song, which is what got it so much play in the first place. Even if you’re tired of hearing Shania Twain say, “Let’s go girls…” you could easily be convinced to let go and enjoy this hit for what it is if given the tiniest of pushes.

“I Like It, I Love It” — Tim McGraw

Similar to Twain’s hit, Tim McGraw’s 1990s country song “I Like It, I Love It” is a tad overplayed. It’s so ubiquitous that you don’t have to be a country fan to know the chorus of this song. It’s made its way into the culture at large, becoming a common phrase even among those who never listen to the genre.

Despite this song popping up anywhere and everywhere, which could prove tiresome over time, it’s an undisputed banger. The song is country music gold, perfectly bottling up the feeling of a love story in the South. Despite how often we’ve all heard this song, it weasels its way into our hearts whenever it rears its head—no matter how much you try to resist.

“Achy Breaky Heart” — Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Achy Breaky Heart” is a tad silly when you get down to it. It’s a playful song that doesn’t take itself too seriously. While that’s what earned it fame in the 1990s, it’s also what hurt it as a hit as it aged.

Modern audiences have trouble sinking into something so earnest. Though country artists seem to be looking more and more into the past, there are some things that can’t be evergreen. Many people consider this a novelty more than anything else. But when you get down to it, people listening to this song for a light-hearted throwback means it’s still getting played. Longevity is longevity.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)