3 Iconic Solos From the 1980s That Aren’t Played by People Named Van Halen, Slash, or Prince

When thinking about the guitar solos of the 1980s, people often tend to look back on the work of Eddie Van Halen, Slash and Guns N’ Roses, and the iconic funk and rock guitarist, Prince. Though, as all of us 1980s rock ‘n’ roll fans know, the decade has a vast amount of incredible guitar solos. That being said, here are three iconic solos from the 1980s that aren’t played by people named Van Halen, Slash, or Prince.

“Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne(Solo by Randy Rhoads)

What is the most iconic part of Ozzy Osbourne‘s 1980 hit song? You might have a different answer, but we believe the two most iconic parts are Ozzy’s screaming vocals and Randy Rhoads’ spell-binding guitar solo. Without Rhoad’s work, the single would simply not have the extra decimals it so badly needs to be entertainingly intense.

Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” might not have charted on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release, but it has unarguably become an iconic single in the heavy metal of the 1980s. And what do you believe made it such a staple? Well, that is up to you, but we believe it has to do with Rhoads’ work.

“Master Of Puppets” by Metallica(Solo by Kirk Hammett)

There are two solos in Metallica‘s “Master Of Puppets”, but in this entry, we are talking about the barn-burning, face-melting guitar solo played by Kirk Hammett. Surely, you know which solo we’re talking about, and if you don’t, then watch Stranger Things season 4. Released in 1986, Metallica’s single has become iconic for various reasons, and Hammett’s guitar solo is certainly one of them.

Like “Crazy Train”, “Master Of Puppets” didn’t chart on the Billboard Hot 100 following its release. However, its legacy as a song transcends chart rankings, as folks admire it and Hammett’s solo as a masterful work of heavy metal 1980s rock music.

“Pride And Joy” by Stevie Ray Vaughan(Solo by Stevie Ray Vaughan)

In the 1980s, Stevie Ray Vaughan was arguably the sole figure responsible for the resurrection of blues rock ‘n’ roll. The classic songs released by SRV that helped him accomplish this feat include “Little Wing”, “Cold Shot”, “Crossfire”, and, of course, “Pride And Joy”.

SRV’s “Pride And Joy” peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart, but like the two songs mentioned above, the affinity people have for this song is for its pure artistry. There are many reasons SRV is one of the greatest guitarists of all time, and this song is one of them. We’ll leave it at that.

