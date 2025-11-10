Ozzy Osbourne Envisioned a Powerful Final Album Before His Death, Says Zakk Wylde

After crossing nearly every major milestone in his career, Ozzy Osbourne had only one request before his death. He wanted to play one last concert with Black Sabbath. After making that dream known, those closest to the heavy metal icon got to work, quickly turning it into a reality. And on July 5th, Ozzy took the stage during the Back to the Beginning concert. But sadly, only a few weeks later, the Prince of Darkness passed away. Although content with his life and career, the singer’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde explained how he wanted to make one more album.

Having lived most of his life in the spotlight, Ozzy didn’t shy away from his numerous health struggles. But even with the pain, he continued to push forward. Not ready to call it quits just yet, Wylde recalled getting text messages from the singer shortly after the concert.

Speaking with N.J.com, Wylde said, “He was texting me, ‘Zakk, let’s do another record. Because I really loved it when you were going through your Allman Brothers, Skynyrd phase when we did ‘No More Tears,’ it’s heavy but it’s more melodic, it’s not pummeling heavy.’”

Zakk Wylde Was Ready To Get Back To Work With Ozzy Osbourne

It seemed that Ozzy had more than an idea. Already toying around with the sound, Ozzy apparently wanted to go back to the 1990s, gaining inspiration from No More Tears and Ozzmosis.

No matter the idea, Wylde was there as he insisted, “I said, ‘Alright Oz, whatever you want.’”

While never getting the chance to work on one last album with Ozzy, Wylde noted how the icon was content with the final concert. “We did the show, he ended up finishing his book, they did the documentary, and then he was like, ‘All right, I’m out of here.’ He finished everything he had to do and then he was like, ‘All right, I’m done.’”

Never forgetting Ozzy’s legacy and impact on music, Wylde continued to hit the road with his Black Sabbath tribute band called Zakk Sabbath. While the final album may remain unfinished, Ozzy’s influence echoes on — loud, heavy, and unmistakably eternal.

