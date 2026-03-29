3 Indie Bands From the 2010s That You Know by Their Hits (And Other Songs You’re Missing Out On)

In the 2010s, indie bands started crossing over into mainstream popularity, one by one. Here are three that you likely know because of their massive hits, and other songs of theirs you’ll probably like if you’re not a fan already.

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GROUPLOVE

Big Hit: “Tongue Tied”

While GROUPLOVE has several other notable numbers, “Tongue Tied” is what I would consider to be the gateway drug for a lot of indie-pop fans. Released in 2011, this song is the first song I think of when I think of indie-pop music. It made GROUPLOVE huge, probably due to its use in an iPod Touch commercial in 2011 and being featured in an episode of Glee.

This song skyrocketed the band to the top of the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in 2012 and has made an everlasting imprint on teenagers ever since. If you like “Tongue Tied”, you should definitely listen to “Ways To Go”, also by GROUPLOVE, which has a similar feel.

Neon Trees

Big Hit: “Everybody Talks”

I mean, come on. This one is obviously a staple. While the band had experienced previous success with their debut album Habits, “Everybody Talks” totally snatched Neon Trees out of indie obscurity in 2012.

On Twitter (now X), Tyler Glenn would later share that not just Picture Show, but that Neon Trees’ first three albums had hidden “queer messages” in them. As it turns out, “Everybody Talks” was no exception. Glenn wrote, “Everybody Talks” was about my ex-girlfriend spreading rumors that I was gay (Surprise girl) I came out 6 years ago & it was the BEST move for my health & happiness.”

If you like “Everybody Talks”, you should definitely listen to “Animal” and “Moving In The Dark”, also by Neon Trees.

Portugal. The Man

Big Hit: “Feel It Still”

If you want catchy, Portugal. The Man will always deliver. “Feel It Still” came out in 2017, and although I don’t think any song can quite match it in terms of earworminess, there are a couple of other tracks of theirs that definitely deserve love.

John Gourley actually wrote “Feel It Still” in about 45 minutes, so he told TIME Magazine. At the time, Gourley was in the studio with musician Asa Taccone, who stopped him in his tracks. The lead singer explained, “He heard that bass line, and he just took his headphones off and said to me, “Yo J, can I record that real quick?” I was caught off guard, so I said “Yeah, sure, let’s see what you got.” Gourley had the line “rebel for kicks” just floating around in his head, and Taccone contributed the “Is it coming” bit. With that, Portugal. The Man’s standout song was born.

If you like “Feel It Still”, you’ll definitely love “Keep On”, also from the Woodstock album.

Photo by: Jennie Book/Shutterstock