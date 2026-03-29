On the Charts 46 Years Ago, Conway Twitty Hit No. 1 With This Steamy Ode To Keeping the Marital Flame Alive

Notching hit after hit—both solo and with duet partner Loretta Lynn—Conway Twitty was undoubtedly one of the best performers country music has ever seen. The Mississippi-born artist frequently explored themes of romance and sentimentality in his work, often pushing the boundaries of what was deemed societally acceptable on songs like “You’ve Never Been This Far Before.” However, Twitty managed to evoke a warm sensuality without ever veering into crude territory. Another example is his single “I’d Love to Lay You Down”, which gave the four-time CMA Award winner his 24th No. 1 country hit on this day (March 29) in 1980.

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Admittedly, the song’s title does hint at more tawdry subject matter. But you know what they say about books and covers.

Many interpreted “I’d Love to Lay You Down” as a man trying to lure a random woman to his bed. But Conway Twitty isn’t singing to a potential one-night-stand. Instead, he is tending the flame of a lasting relationship: When a whole lot of Decembers are showin’ in your face / Your auburn hair has faded and silver takes its place / You’ll be just as lovely and I’ll still be around / And if I can’t, I know that I’d still love to lay you down.

Twitty released “I’d Love to Lay You Down” in January 1980 as the first single from his 41st studio album, Heart and Soul. It spent 12 weeks on the country charts.

[RELATED: 3 Conway Twitty Hits Everyone Should Know—Even If You’re Not a Country Fan]

Conway Twitty Was Also An Accomplished Songwriter

Conway Twitty did not pen “I’d Love to Lay You Down.” That credit went to Johnny McRae, responsible for a number of country hits including The Chicks’ “Tonight the Heartache’s on Me” (1999) and “You Can’t Make a Heart Love Somebody” by George Strait (1994).

However, Twitty (born Harold Lloyd Jenkins) was much more than just a smooth voice and unmatched stage presence. He sent 40 singles to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart—a record he would hold until George Strait eclipsed it two decades later.

Of those 40 songs, Twitty wrote 11 himself. That number includes his 1958 single “It’s Only Make Believe”, which topped the Hot 100 for two weeks in November of that year.

Featured image by Mike Prior/Redferns