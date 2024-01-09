3 Jam Band Concerts Every Fan of the Genre Should See

In the 1990s, jam bands were all the rage. Many a music fan would put on their lava lamp, dust off their favorite psychedelic tie-dye poster and let the sounds of the great improvisational players zoom on into the night. It was a way to explore your own mind as much it was to digest melodies and rhythms.

But for those who may not know the genre well, or for those who love it to death, we wanted to present three excellent (and long) jam band concerts for music lovers to enjoy. Heck, if you play all three, you can fill an entire day of sounds and bouncy tones. So, without further ado, let’s dive into those shows, shall we?

1. The String Cheese Incident (2022)

The Colorado-formed jam band known as The String Cheese Incident has been improvising and tickling stringed instruments since 1993. And in 2022, the band performed at the SweetWater 420 Festival Friday on April 29. Here, the group played for a whopping three hours, giving fans songs like “Rollin’ in My Sweet Baby Arms,” “Joyful Sound,” “Tinder Box” and a cover of Led Zeppelin’s hit “Ramble On.” Check out the full show here below.

2. Widespread Panic (2018)

This concert from the famous picturesque venue Red Rocks showcases the mesmerizing, funky jam band Widespread Panic. During the nearly three-hour set, the Athens, Georgia-born band, which first started rocking stages in 1986, performs songs like “Let’s Get Down To Business,” “Chainsaw City,” “You Should Be Glad” and “You Wreck Me.” Get your dancing shoes on when you check out this lengthy and lovely show.

3. Gov’t Mule (2023)

What started in 1994 has since become one of the best blues-rock bands in all the land. But that doesn’t mean the Atlanta, Georgia-born band Gov’t Mule doesn’t know how to extend a song and let the improvisation rule the night. Here, the group, led by master guitar player Warren Haynes, plays songs like Steve Miller’s “The Joker,” “After the Storm” and Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.” It’s a romp. Check out the show here below.

